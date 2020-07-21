Unseen Pic Of The Day: When Saif & Mamta Kulkarni Were All Smiles For The Camera

Recently, an unseen pic of Saif Ali Khan and Mamta Kulkarni has been making rounds on the internet. One of the fan pages have shared this pic on their social media handle. The duo looks completely unrecognisable in this throwback picture. Fans are sure going to gaga on seeing this pic.

In the picture, Saif can be seen holding Mamta and are all smiles at the camera. Mamta can be seen sporting a white outfit that consists of flare sleeves along with a similar colour shrug. She also opted for a side parting curly hairdo, well-done brows, kohled eyes, glossy lips. Mamta also sported her look with diamond-studded earrings and hand accessories. Saif, on the other hand, can be seen sporting a sky blue suit that consists of a coat and similar colour pant and a white t-shirt. Take a look at the picture below.

Fans could not stop themselves from commenting on the post. The post went on to receive several likes and positive comments. Fans went on to laud the actors for their on-screen chemistry. Some fans also wrote saying that they were the best on-screen duo. One of the fans wrote, “They made a perfect screen Jodi together!!” While the other one wrote, “Perfect screen Jodi together”. Check out a few more comments below.

Saif and Mamta’s film

The duo starred in only one film together titled Aashik Aawara that releases in the year 1993. The couple was lauded for their on-screen chemistry. Fans also rooted for them to star in several other films. However, due to unknown reasons, the duo never shared screen space together. The film revolved around an orphan named Jimmy (Saif) who runs away from goons and falls in love with Jyoti (Mamta), whose daughter has indirectly caused the deaths of his parents. The film was lauded by fans and viewers.

On the work front

Saif Ali Khan will next be seen in Varun V. Sharma’s Bunty Aur Babli 2 alongside Rani Mukerji and Siddhant Chaturvedi in pivotal roles. The film has completed its filming process and is expected to release this year. The news about the film has been making rounds on the internet ever since its inception.

