Saif Ali Khan Movies With Suniel Shetty That You Must Check Out

Saif Ali Khan is among the popular actors in Bollywood. The National Award-winning actor has been part of many successful films in his career, like Dil Chahta Hai, Love Aaj Kal, and Kal Ho Na Ho. Over the course of his acting career, the actor has worked with several popular actors. Let’s take a look at Saif Ali Khan’s movies with Suniel Shetty.

LOC: Kargil

Released in 2003, LOC: Kargil is a war film directed by J.P Dutta. The story revolves around the soldiers of the Indian Army, who try to locate their patrol officers after they learn that Pakistani troops are crossing the Line of Control. A battle takes place between the two nations. The movie stars Suniel Shetty, Saif Ali Khan, Ajay Devgn, and Sanjay Dutt, Kareena Kapoor and Rani Mukerji.

Pehchaan

Pehchaan is a 1993 action film directed by Deepak Shivdasani. The movie stars Suniel Shetty, Shilpa Shirodkar, and Saif Ali Khan in lead roles. The story revolves around Shankar, who sets out to seek revenge on the judge who convicted him by kidnapping his wife.

Ek Tha Raja

Directed by Dayal Nihalani, Ek Tha Raja is an action film released in 1996. The movie stars Suniel Shetty, Saif Ali Khan, Kader Khan, and Aditya Pancholi. The story follows Lalchand, who, when released from prison, finds out that his son Jay has been adopted by the Commissioner of Police. However, his other son is tasked to kill him.

Surakshaa

Released in 1995, Surakshaa is an action film directed by Raju Mavani. The movie star Suniel Shetty and Saif Ali Khan in lead roles. The story follows a group of criminals who plan to steal Kiran's diamond ring. However, their plan goes South when a mysterious waiter befriends her, who has other intentions.

Humse Badhkar Kaun

Humse Badhkar Kaun is a 1995 action film directed by Deepak Anand. The movie stars Sonali Bendre, Saif Ali Khan, and Suniel Shetty in lead roles. The story revolves around two brothers (one is a villager and the other is a small-time but street-smart con man). They help their mother, the chief minister of the state, to force out her enemies and terrorists.

