Saif Ali Khan On Not Hopping On The 'DIY Haircut' Trend With His Wife Kareena Kapoor Khan

Lockdown imposed by the government in the wake of concerns over the rapidly spreading COVID-19 virus, internet witnessed numerous trends becoming viral. One of the popular trends was the 'DIY haircut' challenge where numerous celebrities were seen giving haircuts to their better halves at home. However, Jawaani Jaaneman actor Saif Ali Khan did not participate in the challenge with his wife Kareena Kapoor Khan and here is the reason why.

Saif Ali Khan 'Cannot mess around with each other's hair'

The actor appeared on Anaita Shroff Adajania's talk show titled Feet Up with the Stars and revealed the reason behind his absence from the popular internet trend. Calling his wife Kareena Kapoor Khan a National treasure, Saif Ali Khan said, "I think she would stab me. It would be very unprofessional for me to try and cut her hair, she is a national treasure. We are still working, we can’t mess around with each other’s hair. She can mess around with mine but luckily, she hasn’t."

More on Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan

Touted as one of the biggest celebrity couples in Bollywood, the duo met on the sets of their movie Tashan in 2008. In an interview with Humans of Bombay, the actor revealed that Saif Ali Khan saved her from falling while she was going through the darkest phase of her life. She said, "He was so utterly charming; I fell for him hook, line, and sinker". She also reminisced on the time they spent together in Ladakh while shooting for the movie.

The couple officially tied the knot in an intimate ceremony on October 16, 2012. Born on December 20, 2016, the couple welcomed their first child together Taimur Ali Khan. The toddler instantly became a crowd favourite and the centre of attention for the paparazzi. Earlier in February this year, the couple welcomed their second son into the world. After keeping details on their second-born private, Kareena's father, actor Randhir Kapoor revealed their second son's name as Jeh.

Kareena Kapoor Khan recently published a book titled Pregnancy Bible. In the book, she chronicled her pregnancy journeys and provided advice for the young and new mothers. The book became the best selling book on Amazon upon its release.

IMAGE- SAIF ALI KHAN'S INSTAGRAM

