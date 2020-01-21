Saif Ali Khan Opens Up About His Marriage And Divorce With Amrita Singh

Saif Ali Khan is known to be someone who is unlike a typical Bollywood celebrity. The actor is usually away from unwanted attention and controversies. He is as honest as one can be while interacting with media, he is not stuck to industrial norms and almost never dodges any questions.

Three Scenes From Saif Ali Khan's 'Love Aaj Kal' That Stood Out

The actor married Amrita Singh in the early 1990s. He was in his early 20’s when they tied the knot. Their marriage eventually hit rock bottom and they decided to part ways in 2004. The actor has maintained his stately silence on it since then.

Amrita and Saif have maintained friendly relations since then. Last year he appeared on a chat show with daughter Sara Ali Khan where both of them have revealed that they are at peace after the divorce. There’s no bad blood between them now and they somehow have managed to have a modern family set up.

Saif Ali Khan Is All Set To Make Fans Nostalgic With 'Ole Ole 2.0' Releasing Tomorrow

Saif Ali Khan is now happily married to Kareena Kapoor Khan and also has a son, Taimur Ali Khan with her. He is also equally close to his kids from his first marriage daughter Sara Ali Khan and son Ibrahim Ali Khan. Talking to an entertainment portal, Saif Ali Khan opened up about his divorce and how it had an impact on his kids and their equation.

Kareena Kapoor - Saif Ali Khan's Combined Net Worth Will Leave You STUNNED

In the interview, he said that it is the worst thing in the world. He still wishes it to be different than it is now. He said that he doesn’t think that he’ll ever be okay with what happened. He tries to convince himself that whatever happened has happened and he cannot change that now.

He consoles himself by saying that he was in his twenties and was quite immature at the time of his marriage. He went ahead and said that we like to think of parents together but often ignore the fact that they are an individual unit too. He further said that two parents together might not always be the best idea and you need a nice stable home and environment to raise your kids.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.