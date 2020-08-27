Saif Ali Khan Opens Up About Why He Is Not On Social Media, Read

Neha Dhupia's chat show, No Filter Neha is back with its 'work from home edition' on Saavan. Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, Neha Dhupia recorded her chat show from her home. She invited Saif Ali Khan to start the show with a blast. In his virtual interview with Neha Dhupia, Saif Ali Khan revealed why he will never join social media.

Saif's take on social media

In Neha Dhupia's chat show, Saif opened up about what he feels about social media and how toxic it is. He mentioned a conversation with his wife, Kareena Kapoor Khan about why people give it so much importance. Saif said that Kareena said it's nice to know what’s going on in the world and to see what people are doing. He said that he did join social media but realised that there was too much negativity and he wouldn't want to read that because it is upsetting.

He mentioned, "I’m thinking back to when we were kids in school, a good teacher said, you shouldn’t really think what people think too much. Don’t try to impress people all the time, don’t be too concerned." According to him, it is against what an actor stood for on social media. He also added that he has a happy life and is pretty satisfied with it.

Saif Ali Khan feels it is unfair to get bothered by all the negativity that people spread on social media. It makes one think about how negative the environment around him is. He says that this is not what he should be thinking, instead, he believes that one should inculcate positive thoughts in order to live a happier life. He adds, "A nicer way to think is, oh, I’m reading my book, I’ve got my kid, I’m happy with my life and when I go out, I assume everything is lovely because I’m happy".

Saif's Fake account:

Saif Ali Khan also revealed that he once had a fake account and called it Shakun Kothari.

Saif on blocking people on Instagram

Saif Ali Khan shared that he had looked into many actors' accounts and did not find anything interesting. He said that most of the content was based on working out or eating Bagels and it all he could say was "ok, FAB". He added that he had blocked a lot of people on Whatsapp as well.

