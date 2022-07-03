Saif Ali Khan Plants A Kiss On Kareena Kapoor's Cheek As Duo Enjoys 'Summer In England'

Bollywood star Kareena Kapoor is currently enjoying a summer break in England with her husband Saif Ali Khan and their two sons, Taimur and Jeh. The actor has been sharing glimpses from her dreamy family vacation on social media as she gives fans travel goals, but has now also given them 'couple goals' with her latest post.

The Jab We Met actor shared some adorable pictures featuring her and her husband, which caught fans' attention immediately.

Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan in England

The pictures saw the happy couple at a beach as Kareena clicked a handful of selfies with a beautiful landscape in the background. She was seen in a pastel green jacket and was accompanied by Saif, who wore a grey t-shirt with a navy blue jacket. In the pictures, Saif Ali Khan was seen planting a kiss on his wife's cheek as she smiled from ear to ear. Kareena also included a selfie in the collection of pictures she posted as she aced the no make-up look. She captioned the pictures, "Beach Pe a Jacket and a Kiss…the English Channel… Is that summer in England?" (A jacket and a kiss at the beach)

Have a look at the post here:

Several fans and followers took to the comments section and hailed the duo as 'couple goals'. They flooded the comments with heart and fire emoticons and wrote, "Couple goals in every sense." Some Instagram users also called them their 'favourite couple', while others hailed their 'pure' connection.

This is not the first time Kareena has shared a glimpse of her family vacation. She earlier took to Instagram and shared a cute picture of herself and her son Jehangir Ali Khan. She was seen carrying the little one in her arms, as they stood under a beautiful rainbow. The actor wished to 'cuddle under a rainbow' with her so n forever and fans hailed the mother-son duo. The caption of the post read, "Can we cuddle under a rainbow always and forever…?? cause there is nothing else I want or nowhere else I would rather be."

Image: Instagram/@kareenakapoorkhan