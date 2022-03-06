Saif Ali Khan Reacts As Angry Taimur Ali Khan Throws Tantrum At Him In Viral Video; Watch

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan's first baby boy, Taimur Ali Khan, has been dominating the headlines ever since he was born. From paparazzi to fans, all await to catch a glimpse of the little munchkin. Recently, the star kid was spotted while getting off the car with Kareena and Saif. The video that surfaced on social media sees angry Taimur, who looks upset from his dad over something. Tim Tim gave a little jab to Saif after which the Nawab of Pataudi laughed it off.

Saif Ali Khan laughs over Taimur's tantrums

The little munchkin looked cute as always in a grey-coloured t-shirt and pyjamas, while Kareena opted for a white t-shirt and black joggers. Saif looked uber-cool in a rust coloured t-shirt paired with white trousers. Taimur's cute reaction is winning millions of hearts on social media. Soon after that, the trio headed to their home.

Recently, Saif's sister Saba Ali Khan shared an adorable picture of Taimur, which features him in a white kurta pyjama set, giving us perfect Sunday vibes. Tim-Tim was seen sitting and relaxing on a chair with beautiful backgrounds that had beautiful family pictures framed on the wall. Sharing the picture, Saba captioned the post as "My boys....Chote Nawab..... Mahsha'Allah Lounging like a royal ...na ? #sundayfunday #saifalikhanpataudi #taimuralikhan #timtim #jehjaan #bigbrother".

Kareena Kapoor Khan shares adorable pics of Taimur and Jeh

Kareena often shares pictures of her two sons, Taimur and Jeh. Recently, she took to her Instagram handle and dropped a cute picture featuring her younger son Jeh and her husband Saif Ali Khan. In the picture, Jeh looked super-cute in a neon green coloured t-shirt and blue pyjamas, while Saif looked dotting in a white kurta-pyjama. Bebo captioned the post, "Ok Abba will follow too I love you #MyBoys #Forever #MyTigers".

Jeh's 1st birthday

Recently, on Jeh's birthday, Kareena shared an adorable picture of Jeh and Taimur. While sharing the unseen picture, the Talaash actor penned a sweet message and wrote, “Bhaiii, wait for me I am One today. Let's explore the world together... Of course with Amma following us everywhere...Happy birthday My Jeh baba...My life." She added the hashtags #Mera Beta and #My Tiger." She signed off the note with these words: "To eternity and beyond."

Image: Instagram/@taimuralikhanpataudithenawab