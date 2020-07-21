Saif Ali Khan To Relocate With His Family, Says He Is Inspecting Renovation In Spare Time

Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan, in an interview, revealed that he is planning on moving to a different apartment with his wife Kareena Kapoor Khan and son the Taimur Ali Khan. Khan, while talking to a news-based tabloid, stated that the family is planning on moving to a bigger apartment soon. It has been revealed that the actor is overlooking the renovation work of the new home, while he has some spare time.

Saif and Kareena Kapoor Khan to relocate soon

While talking to the news-based tabloid, Saif Ali Khan revealed that the reason behind him being spotted outside his house so frequently is because he quickly visits his new apartment which is being renovated. It has been revealed that Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Taimur Ali Khan’s new home is just across the street from their current apartment. Hence, Saif Ali Khan revealed that he quickly goes across to see how things are going with the renovation. He also clarified about him being spotted outside so often has nothing to do with him feeling 'cooped up'.

The Hum Tum actor stated that he enjoys being with his family during this time. He said that his sister Soha Ali Khan, brother-in-law Kunal Kemmu and their daughter Inaaya also visit them sometimes and so does his children, Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan. Just recently, Soha Ali Khan shared a picture of Taimur Ali Khan and his sibling Inaaya spending some time together.

Saif Ali Khan revealed that his other sister Saba has also moved to Mumbai. However, his mother Sharmila Tagore is the only one who has rented an apartment in Delhi. Disclosing the reason behind his mother staying in Delhi, Saif Ali Khan stated that Sharmila Tagore was renovating her place in Delhi when the lockdown was announced. He went on to say that she was overseeing the renovation work in her Delhi apartment and that she never complains.

Saif Ali Khan also spoke about Sara Ali Khan’s driver testing positive for coronavirus. He said that although he’s concerned, he also added that the stigma with a person testing positive for coronavirus doesn’t quite make sense to him. He elaborated saying that anybody can get affected due to the virus now, and hence it is important to stay indoors and safe.

