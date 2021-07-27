Saif Ali Khan Responds To A Fan's Suggestion To Make 'Baby’s Day Out' Remake With Taimur

Saif Ali Khan and Taimur Ali Khan are one of the most popular father-son duos of the entertainment industry. The two often spend time doing some off-beat chores on Kareena Kapoor Khan's social media. Saif, who's often papped taking Taimur for long walks, recently answered one of the fan's suggestions that he should do a remake of the iconic film Baby's Day Out with Taimur. The Kurbaan actor gave a befitting answer to it in one of his interviews.

Saif Ali Khan responds to a fan's suggestion

Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan recently made an appearance on the Voot show Feet Up With The Stars. The show host first showed Saif the fan suggestion clip. In the clip, the fan called Saif "one of the coolest dads in Bollywood". It then suggested he should do a remake of the 1994 film Baby's Day Out with Taimur. Saif Ali Khan was quick to react to it and said it would be a task for him to work with Taimur. The Race actor said that it would be tiring for him to do a movie with Taimur as the four-year-old would not want to shoot after working for a while. He further mentioned how it would be tough to do a film when his own child is in it. The actor then said that an individual could pull off a movie with their own child and it could turn out to be "amazing".

Some photos of the father-son duo

Both Saif Ali Khan and Taimur Ali Khan often make appearances separately and together on Kareena Kapoor's Instagram. The Heroine actor has shared several photos of this father-son duo doing different chores at home. Last month, the actor celebrated International Yoga Day by posting a photo of Saif and Taimur practicing some Asanas. In the caption, she wrote, "Following suit for #InternationalYogaDay is the husband and the son... we’re always inspiring each other because #inspiration starts at home, (sic)."

On World Earth Day, Saif and Taimur went for planting some trees. The duo was seen digging on a field. Kareena wrote in the caption, "Plant more trees ❤️ This world earth day... preserve ❤️ plant ❤️ Grow ❤️".

IMAGE: KAREENA KAPOOR'S INSTAGRAM

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.