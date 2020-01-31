Saif Ali Khan Reveals How He Wants To Spend His 50s And 60s, Shares Retirement Plans

Saif Ali Khan, who is currently basking in the success of his latest film, Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior, has a slew of releases lined up for this year. Saif Ali Khan will be next seen in Bunty Aur Babli 2 along with Rani Mukerji, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Sharvari. Expected to release later in 2020, Bunty Aur Babli 2 chronicles the story of Bunty and Babli, who are forced out of retirement after a spate of robberies.

The actor will also be seen in Tantrik along with Fatima Sana Shaikh. Currently, Saif Ali Khan is gearing up for his next romantic entertainer, Jawaani Jaaneman. Saif Ali Khan, who is known for his witty interviews, recently spoke about ageing, children and his future movies. Here are all the details.

Saif Ali Khan on ageing

In a recently held media interaction for the promotions of Jawaani Jaaneman, Saif Ali Khan expressed his views on his character in the film, the new change of wave in Indian cinema and ageing in Bollywood. The actor shed light on the importance of communication and remarked that his children always communicate with him. On being asked about ageing and his plans for the future, Saif Ali Khan revealed that he is currently on top of the world and is focusing more on his work, as the actor wishes to experiment with different genres in cinema.

The actor added that he is happy where he is right now and plans to spend his fifties and sixties working. The actor remarked that the fifties and sixties are lovely years, where a person thinks about infirmity and even death, which adds meaning to everything. Saif Ali Khan also revealed that he is saving his seventies for retirement and spend more time with his family.

Jawani Jaaneman

Starring Saif Ali Khan, Alaya F and Tabu in the leading roles, Jawaani Jaaneman chronicles the story of a casanova father, a career-driven mother and a 21-year old pregnant girl, as they explore life. Helmed by Nitin Kakkar, Jawaani Jaaneman releases today, on January 31, 2020.

(Promo Image: A screengrab from YouTube)

