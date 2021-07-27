Saif Ali Khan Reveals If He Would Like To Work With Son Taimur Ali Khan In A Movie

Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor's son Taimur has been in the limelight ever since he was born. Saif Ali Khan recently appeared on the talk show Feet Up With The Stars with Anaita Shroff Adajania. On the show, when asked about whether he would like to make a movie with Taimur featuring in a remake of Baby's Day Out, Said said it would be difficult.

'It’s difficult to work with children'

The host of the show read out a fan’s comment, “Saif is one of the coolest dads in Bollywood. Really want to see him and Taimur in Baby’s Day Out remake.” To this Saif said that “It would be so tiring to do a movie with Tim. He would be like, ‘I don’t want to shoot anymore’, after a while. It’s difficult to work with children, especially your own. Actually, you could do it. Maybe you could do an amazing movie together.”

In the same segment, the actor also spoke about his wife Kareena and why did not attempt to cut each others hair during the lockdown. He said "I think she would stab me. It would be very unprofessional for me to try and cut her hair, she is a national treasure. We are still working, we can’t mess around with each other’s hair. She can mess around with mine but luckily, she hasn’t."

Kareena Kapoor release her new book titled Pregnancy Bible

Kareena Kapoor took to her Instagram and announced that she was going to release a new book titled Pregnancy Bible. The mother of two shared that the book was based on her pregnancy journey. While sharing the announcement she wrote "his has been quite the journey… both my pregnancies and writing my Pregnancy Bible. There were good days and bad days; some days I was raring to go to work and others where I struggled to get out of bed. This book is a very personal account of what I experienced both physically and emotionally through both my pregnancies. In many ways, this book is like my third child… from conception to its birth today."

Image: Saif Ali Khan's fanpage Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.