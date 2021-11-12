Saif Ali Khan Reveals That Now He Waits For Rani Mukerji To Sign His Paycheques; Watch

The Bunty Aur Babli 2 cast is currently gearing up for their appearance on The Kapil Sharma Show. In a recently released promo video by Sony Entertainment, Saif Ali Khan mentioned that he waits for Rani Mukerji to sign his paycheques, leaving the audience in splits. The episode will also feature Siddhant Chaturvedi and Sharvari Wagh, who will take on the roles of the new Bunty and Babli in the upcoming film. Bunty Aur Babli 2 will release in theatres on November 19.

The upcoming episode of The Kapil Sharma Show will welcome Saif Ali Khan and Rani Mukerji. In a recent promo released by the channel, Saif Ali Khan mentioned that in his earlier days as an actor, he and Rani Mukerji used to wait for their paycheque together after they did a few projects with Yash Raj Films, but now things have drastically changed. He mentioned that now he waits alone, for Rani to sign his paycheque. He said so as Rani is married to Aditya Chopra, the head of Yash Raj Films. His statement has the audience and cast members of the comedy show roaring with laughter.

The Kapil Sharma Show will also see Siddhant Chaturvedi and Sharvari Wagh make an appearance, as the four stars promote their upcoming film, Bunty Aur Babli 2. Kapil also pokes fun at Chaturvedi and mentioned that like he practised Cricket for Inside Edge and learnt to rap for Gully Boy, he also practised pickpocketing for his role in the upcoming film.

Bunty Aur Babli 2 will be the sequel to the film’s first instalment, which hit the big screen in 2005. The recently released trailer of the movie got fans eagerly waiting for its release. The trailer featured Rani and Saif's characters, Simmi and Rakesh, living a life away from crime. However, they soon release that there's another couple in town, who has been using their con identity, for their own benefit. The trailer also gave fans a glimpse into Pankaj Tripathi's role as a police officer in the film.

