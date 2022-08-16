Saif Ali Khan marked his 52nd birthday celebrations with his family members including his wife, actor Kareena Kapoor Khan, children Taimur, Ibrahim, Jeh, sister Soha and more. Soha Ali Khan gave fans a sneak peek inside the Bhoot Police star's intimate birthday party where the Pataudi clan could be seen sharing smiles as they cut the celebratory cake.

Saif Ali Khan rings in his 52nd birthday with Kareena, Ibrahim, Soha & others

Taking to her Instagram handle on Tuesday, August 16, Soha shared a photo dump that began with adorable pictures of her with Saif, smiling ear to ear. In other glimpses, one can see Kareena, Saif’s kids Taimur, Jeh, Ibrahim, sister Saba Pataudi and brother-in-law Kunal Kemmu beaming with joy right before cutting the scrumptious cakes. In the caption, she mentioned, “Happy birthday bhai (who is not on Instagram)." Take a look.

Earlier in the day, Kareena Kapoor shared goofy pictures of Saif as she wished her husband on the special occasion. In the photos, the actor could be seen wearing a blue and white-coloured T-shirt and sporting transparent cat-eye glasses while sitting in his car, giving out the perfect pout expression.

In the caption, the Laal Singh Chaddha actor wrote, "Happy Birthday to the Best Man in the world. You make this Crazy ride Crazier and god I wouldn’t want it any other way..These pictures are proof. I Love you my Jaan and I have to say your Pout is way better than mine …What say guys?"

More on Saif Ali Khan's work front

Saif has a slew of interesting projects in his pipeline, one of which is the mythological film Adipurush. Based on the epic Ramayana, the Om Raut directorial also stars Prabhas, Kriti Sanon and Sunny Singh in pivotal roles. He also has Hrithik Roshan co-starrer Vikram Vedha, which comes as the remake of the 2017 Tamil film of the same name starring R Madhavan and Vijay Sethupathi in lead roles. The film is helmed by Pushkar-Gayathri, while Neeraj Pandey is producing it.