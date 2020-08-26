Saif Ali Khan Says He Didn't 'have It Easy' During His Early Days In Bollywood; Read Here

Saif Ali Khan recently appeared on Neha Dhupia's highly-anticipated talk show #NoFilterNeha's Season 5 and openly spoke about taking up third leads in films because he hasn't 'had in easy in Bollywood'. Saif admitted doing dodgy films like 'Suraksha' and 'Ek Tha Raja' during his early days as an actor before he could carve a niche for himself in the Hindi film industry. According to the Sacred Games actor, it's all right to not be anywhere at the age of 25, but it certainly shouldn't be the case when one is 50.

Also Read | Aug 25 Recap: Sushant Singh Rajput’s Case Updates, Saif Ali Khan's Autobiography & More

Saif Ali Khan gushes, "But a job's a job"

Actor-host Neha Dhupia is back with yet another season of her talk show '#NoFilterNeha'. The very first celebrity guest to grace the show's first episode with his appearance was none other than Saif Ali Khan. During his interaction with Dhupia on the talk show, Saif opened up about his struggle as an actor and said he thinks that he didn't have it easy in Bollywood.

Elaborating more about the same, the 50-year-old stated that he has done a lot of 'crap' during his early days in the industry which he thinks a lot of people wouldn't have done.

Adding more context to his statement, Khan shared that he has played third leads in several 'dodgy' films like Suraksha and Ek Tha Raja, which a lot of people don't know about. However, the Kal Ho Na Ho actor revealed that he never questioned himself as to what he was doing with his career because he knew what he was doing. He continued saying he was trying to get paid and do his job by taking up those films.

Furthermore, the actor-producer also admitted that he knew he wasn't going anywhere but was fine with it. According to him, it's all right for one to not be anywhere at the age of 25, but it does matter when one is 50 as nobody would want to be stuck to where they were 25 years ago. Later, he concluded saying, "But, a job's a job".

Also Read | Saif Ali Khan To Pen Down His Life Story, His Autobiography To Be Out In 2021

Meanwhile, Saif Ali Khan was last seen in Mukesh Chhabra's Dil Bechara alongside late Sushant Singh Rajput and debutante Sanjana Sanghi. Saif will next be seen reuniting with Rani Mukerji for the sequel of 2005's superhit film Bunty Aur Babli, titled Bunty Aur Babli 2.

Also Read | Saif Ali Khan's 'Go Goa Gone 2', 'Bhoot Police' And Other Upcoming Films To Watch Out For

Also Read | Sara Ali Khan, Ibrahim Ali Khan Spotted Visiting Father Saif Ali Khan In Bandra

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.