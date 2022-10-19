Saif Ali Khan Says Mom Sharmila Taught Him To Respect Working Women; 'Can Be At Home &...'

Bollywood veteran Sharmila Tagore has been in the film industry for nearly six decades. The actor, who has starred in a plethora of hit films, was recently honoured for her journey in showbiz in the forthcoming episode of the reality singing show Indian Idol. On the show, Tagore's children - Saif Ali Khan, Soha Ali Khan and Saba Pataudi - and her daughter-in-law Kareena Kapoor paid their heartfelt tribute. During his message, Saif Ali Khan hailed Tagore for teaching him to respect working women and added that he is taking care of Taimur while his actor-wife Kareena Kapoor is shooting her film in London.

Saba Pataudi shared the part from the episode in which her family sent heartwarming messages for the Bollywood veteran. Sharing the clip, Saba Pataudi thanked the showrunners and wrote, "Tribute ...to MA.....from the Family. Here's something for those who may have missed it! Obviously it's been edited and as you noticed only a part of what I shared earlier as well....

Contribution from us to her ...matters more....so here goes!" "Thank you again #indianidol13 for making her a part of this show! I truly think it's one of the BEST episodes yet! And hats off to the contestants n judges who have a tough call... great show," she added.

Saif Ali Khan hails his mother, Sharmila Tagore, for her work

In his message, Saif Ali Khan greeted his mother and told the audience how she has been an inspiration to all her children. He added that despite having a busy schedule, she always made sure to be there for her children and maintained a "great" work-life balance. The Vikram Vedha actor added, "You have always been an inspiration to us, and all the women out there, especially working women. You have always broken stereotypes."

He also thanked his mother for making him respect working women and said, "You have continued to work in films even after having children; and gave the biggest hits of your career like Aradhan, Amar Prem, Chupke Chukpe, and so many more. You have taught us to respect working women." The actor added, "Tabhi toh mein aaj ghar par baith kar Taimur ka khyal rakh raha hoon aur Kareena London mein apni film shoot kar rahi hai (that is why today I can sit at home and take care of Taimur, while Kareena shoots her film in London)." Kareena Kapoor, Soha Ali Khan and Saba Pataudi also sent their love to Tagore and called her their inspiration.

Image: Instagram/@sharmilatagore