Saif Ali Khan Shares Video Message On Neetu Kapoor's Birthday, Actress Responds

Saif Ali Khan wishes Neetu Kapoor on her birthday | (Image: Neetu Kapoor/Instagrm)
Neetu Kapoor turned a year older on Saturday (July 8). And actor Saif Ali Khan also joined Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor to wish Neetu. He penned a sweet for her on Instagram. The actor is currently vacationing in Sardinia along with his wife Kareena Kapoor and their kids Taimur Ali and Jehangir Ali Khan.
Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor sent a video message to Neetu Kapoor on the actress' birthday. The latter took to social media and shared the video. The Adipurush actor can be heard saying, "Neetu Aunty, a happy happy birthday to you. Lots and lots of love from Sardinia." The video ended by Kareena wishing her. Seemingly, the couple were on a dinner date. The Jug Jug Jeeyo actor wrote, "This made my day. love you saif and bebo."
(A screenshoot of the video wherein Saif Ali Khan wished Neetu Kapoor | Image: Neetu Kapoor/Instagram)
A video from Neetu Kapoor's intimate birthday celebration is doing the rounds on social media. In the viral video, one of the staff members is seen bringing a birthday cake. As Neetu cuts the cake, Ranbir Kapoor, Riddhima Sahani, her husband Bharat Sahni and their daughter Samara can be seen singing a birthday song. The Animal actor was seen capturing the moment.
(Alia Bhatt w ishes mother-in-law Neetu Kapoor on her birthday | Image: Alia Bhatt/Instagram)
Neetu's daughter-in-law and actor Alia Bhatt also wished the actress in a sweet post. She addressed her as "queen". Sharing the post on her Instagram story, she penned, "Happy birthday queen. You make everything wonderful!!!! Love you so much."