Saif Ali Khan Shares Video Message On Neetu Kapoor's Birthday, Actress Responds

Neetu Kapoor turned a year older on Saturday (July 8). And actor Saif Ali Khan also joined Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor to wish Neetu. He penned a sweet for her on Instagram. The actor is currently vacationing in Sardinia along with his wife Kareena Kapoor and their kids Taimur Ali and Jehangir Ali Khan.

3 things you need to know

Neetu Kapoor is currently in Italy for her birthday vacation.

She is accompanied by her children Ranbir Kapoor and Riddhima Sahani.

Saif Ali Khan sent a video message to the actress.

Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor wish Neetu Kapoor

Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor sent a video message to Neetu Kapoor on the actress' birthday. The latter took to social media and shared the video. The Adipurush actor can be heard saying, "Neetu Aunty, a happy happy birthday to you. Lots and lots of love from Sardinia." The video ended by Kareena wishing her. Seemingly, the couple were on a dinner date. The Jug Jug Jeeyo actor wrote, "This made my day. love you saif and bebo."

(A screenshoot of the video wherein Saif Ali Khan wished Neetu Kapoor | Image: Neetu Kapoor/Instagram)

Neetu Kapoor celebrates birthday with family

A video from Neetu Kapoor's intimate birthday celebration is doing the rounds on social media. In the viral video, one of the staff members is seen bringing a birthday cake. As Neetu cuts the cake, Ranbir Kapoor, Riddhima Sahani, her husband Bharat Sahni and their daughter Samara can be seen singing a birthday song. The Animal actor was seen capturing the moment.

(Alia Bhatt w ishes mother-in-law Neetu Kapoor on her birthday | Image: Alia Bhatt/Instagram)

Neetu's daughter-in-law and actor Alia Bhatt also wished the actress in a sweet post. She addressed her as "queen". Sharing the post on her Instagram story, she penned, "Happy birthday queen. You make everything wonderful!!!! Love you so much."