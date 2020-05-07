Saif Ali Khan On Being Thrown Out Of His First Film 'Bekhudi', Says He Was 'petrified'

Saif Ali Khan has been a part of the Indian film industry since the year 1993. As per a news source, Saif Ali Khan had shared that he was thrown out from the 1992 film Bekhudi. It was supposed to be the debut film of the actor, and he recently revealed the reason why he was fired from his role.

Why was Saif Ali Khan kicked out of Bekhudi?

Saif Ali Khan revealed that he was thrown out of the movie Bekhudi by the director because he believed that he did not show enough interest. He also talked about how he was nervous on the sets of the film. Saif remembered his first day on the film set.

The Jawaani Jaaneman actor shared that he had to shoot for a song on the first day with director Rahul Rawail and co-actor Kajol. He said that he had to tear through some fake cobwebs and come out, singing the line ‘Chaahat Ki Raahon Mein, Kyun Itna Darti Hai’. He had to shift his expressions in between ‘chaahat ki raahon mein’ and ‘kyun itna darti hai’. Saif said it was not an easy task for him as he was doing it for the first time.

Saif Ali Khan shared that he would pull off something like changing expressions by the second in today’s date. But when he was shooting for Bekhudi, he was straight out of a boarding school in England and was thus petrified. He said that he must have been really bad because Rahul Rawail threw him out of the film. He complained that Saif was not showing enough interest. He said that it was particularly appalling for him to do so.

Saif Ali Khan further talked about how during the shoot of Dil Chahta Hai, he could finally be the way he is off screen rather than acting to be someone else. He shared that he deliberately opted for the role in Race for the elder brother, even after he was given the younger one. He wanted to play the character which was more responsible.

Saif also said that around the time of his movie Bazaar, he looked at acting differently and changed his approach. He shared that such a movie heralded a new wave in Hindi cinema. It also gave a chance for Saif and actors like himself a chance to reinvent themselves.

Sai Ali Khan was last seen in the movie Jawaani Jaaneman. He played the role of a single father who is trying to stay young forever. The movie also starred Tabu and Alaya F.

