Saif Ali Khan Skips Special Screening Of Adipurush Trailer For Fans In Hyderabad

Team Adipurush has been busy promoting the film across India ahead of its trailer release on May 9. Although the film's trailer is slated to release on Tuesday, the makers held a special screening of the trailer for Prabhas' fans in Hyderabad on Monday. The event was attended by film's director Om Raut and stars Prabhas and Kriti Sanon. However, Saif Ali Khan, who will be playing the role of Lankesh was missing from the event.

This wasn't the first Adipurush event that didn't see the presence of Saif Ali Khan, but the actor has been missing throughout. He wasn't present at any event related to the film, including the film's various poster releases on several occasions. Although the makers haven't spoken about Saif Ali Khan's absence, it is believed that it is to avoid the controversy related to his character in the film.

Netizens criticise Saif Ali Khan's role as Lankesh

Saif Ali Khan, upon the film's teaser release last year, was highly criticised for his avatar as Lankesh. His character didn't have a tika in one of the frames, sported short hair, and applied kohl, which wasn't accepted by a group of people. There were also hashtags on social media that demanded a ban on the actor playing the role.

However, Saif Ali Khan, who didn't accompany his co-stars at any of the film's promotional events, is expected to be present in Mumbai at Adipurush's trailer launch event. Actors Prabhas, Kriti Sanon, Sunny Singh, and Devdatta Nage, and filmmaker Om Raut will also be at the event. The trailer is said to be over three minutes long.

More about Adipurush

The film, directed by Om Raut, is produced by Bhushan Kumar. While Prabhas and Kriti Sanon will play the role of Raghava and Janaki in the film, actors Devdatta Nage and Sunny Singh will be playing the role of Hanuman and Lakshman, respectively. Saif Ali Khan, on the other hand, will be seen as Lankesh in Adipurush. The film will first release at the Tribeca Film Festival on June 13 and hit the theaters globally on June 16.

More about Saif Ali Khan

Adipurush marks the second collaboration between Om Raut and Saif Ali Khan after the 2020 film Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior. Saif played the role of Udaybhan Singh, an antagonist in the film. Saif, lately has been giving more attention to negative roles as he is also associated with Jr NTR's upcoming film co-starring Janhvi Kapoor. Here too, Saif will be seen in a negative role.