Saif Ali Khan & Soha Ali Khan's Childhood Pic Is Too Cute To Miss, Fans React; See Here

Actor Soha Ali Khan is often seen sharing adorable pictures with her brother Saif Ali Khan. On the occasion of Raksha Bandhan, Soha Ali Khan took to her Instagram handle on Monday to share an unseen pic from her family album with Saif Ali Khan and it is truly unmissable. Along with the adorable picture, the actor also penned a sweet wish for her brother. Fans are sure going to be stunned seeing this pic.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Soha shared a pic where they can be seen striking a pose in front of a white fancy car. Saif looks all smart in the maroon shirt and white pants. While Soha on the other hand, Soha looks cute as she poses in a blue and yellow tracksuit. This post of Soha has sent netizens in a tizzy over the striking resemblance of Ibrahim to Saif from what appears to be his late teens and the resemblance of Sara to little Soha.

Along with the post, Soha went on to write saying that there’s no denying that he is the coolest brother she knows. She further added that there’s no denying she does not know the first thing about being cool. Take a look at the picture below.

Seeing this post, fans could not stop gushing over how adorable this picture is. Fans were also in shock as they thought that the duo in the picture was Ibrahim and Sara Ali Khan. One of the users wrote, “I thought that was Ibrahim until I realized you had posted this”. While the other one wrote, “Love this picture”. Take a look at a few more comments below.

Apart from this picture, Soha also went on to share a throwback picture of her daughter Inaaya and Saif’s son Taimur on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan. These little munchkins can be seen playing with the hopper ball. Take a look at the adorable picture.

Saif and Soha’s equation

Saif and Soha, born into the royal family of Pataudi, have always shared a great bond with each other. Saif has reportedly always been too protective and supportive towards his little sister, Soha. The actor is often seen posting pictures with her brother and also pens sweet notes and wishes for him. They are also seen spending time with each other and never shy away from appreciating each other works, talents at several shows.

