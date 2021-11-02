Saif Ali Khan, Son Taimur Step Out For Rifle Shooting During Jaisalmer Family Vacay

Actor Saif Ali Khan who hails from a nawabi background, recently went for rifle shooting with son Taimur, during their recent trip to Jaisalmer. The two along with Kareena Kapoor and son Jeh have been vacationing in Jaisalmer for a week. A host of pictures of the father-son duo enjoying a day out shooting in Jaisalmer have been surfacing on social media.

In some of the pictures that have made their way on social media, little munchkin Taimur is seen posing with a rifle as father Saif helps him with the same. In another picture, Taimur is seen wearing noise-cancelling headphones as Saif helps his son with the gun. Kareena also shared pictures of Taimur enjoying his poolside sessions. Another picture shared by Kareena was captioned as, 'the love of my life.'

This is Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan‘s second trip in the last two months. Earlier in September, Kareena celebrated her birthday with her family in the Maldives. She had then also shared pictures from their trip on social media which had created a buzz among their fans. Apart from Taimur, the Veere Di Wedding star also shared a picture of Jeh with his back facing the camera and wrote, 'Downward Dog Yoga runs in the family you see #8 months Pike position #Mera Beta.'

Meanwhile, on the work front, Saif is likely to return to work to promote his upcoming film Bunty Aur Bubli 2. The actor will be seen stepping into the character played by Abhishek Bachchan in the first instalment. The trailer of the film was released last month.

On the other hand, Kareena Kapoor who was last seen in Angrezi Medium and will be next seen in Laal Singh Chaddha opposite Aamir Khan next February. The upcoming film is the Indian adaptation of Tom Hanks' Hollywood film Forrest Gump. It also features Mona Singh and Naga Chaitanya playing pivotal roles. Laal Singh Chaddha is helmed by Advait Chandan and is slated to release on Valentine’s Day next year.

IMAGE: Instagram/@Nari.Kesari1