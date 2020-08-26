Saif Ali Khan Speaks About The One Time He Got Into A Fight, Says 'attacker Was Lunatic'

Bollywood actor Neha Dhupia is back with another season of her podcast show NoFilterNeha. This time around, things are a little different on the sets of Neha Dhupia's NoFilterNeha as the interviews are conducted virtually. Neha Dhupia invited actor Saif Ali Khan on the new season of her podcast show, who talked about several things which he had never spoken about before, before. Saif Ali Khan revealed that he avoided getting into a fight once but however he got into one.

When Saif Ali Khan spoke about avoiding fights

Neha Dhupia asked Saif Ali Khan about that once incident when he got into a fight in Delhi. Since the actor had grown up in Delhi, he would visit a lot of clubs and disco places with his friends. He said that back then, there would be several fights outsides clubs and normally the actor used to avoid getting into fights and had dodged nearly 50 fights, back in those days. He said that those kinds of fights don't happen anymore because either he has grown up or people have grown up.

However, Saif Ali Khan recalled an unfortunate incident and spoke about it saying that once a man walked up to the actor and asked him to dance with his girlfriend. When the actor denied dancing with the man's girlfriend, he told the actor that he had a million-dollar face. Although this made Saif Ali Khan smile, what happened next was not what he expected. The man hit Saif Ali Khan with a whisky glass on his forehead, and eventually, they got into a fight.

Later, the two ended up in the bathroom wiping themselves. Saif Ali Khan had a deep cut on his face and the bleeding was plenty. Saif Ali Khan turned to the man who hit and told him that they should make it up to each other, but the man attacked Saif Ali Khan again, with a soap dish. The actor also said that the man who attacked him was lunatic and he might have killed the actor.

