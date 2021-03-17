Saif Ali Khan Spotted In A New Look Sporting Buzz Cut And Blue Lenses; See Pic

Saif Ali Khan has a number of movies in his kitty currently and the actor has been busy shooting for them. He was recently papped post one of his shoots in Mumbai. But, what caught attention was the look that Saif was sporting in the recent pictures. The actor was seen in a new avatar that has left fans excited. Read along and take a look at the picture here.

Saif Ali Khan was seen in a new avatar

Saif Ali Khan has been busy shooting for Om Raut's Adipurush. The actor who plays the role of Lankesh in the film was recently papped at the Versova Jetty and his avatar was a rather intriguing one. The actor sported casual clothing with a buzz cut and blue lenses.

The caption under the post read, “#Saifalikhan clicked post shoot today with a new look with new hairstyle, blue lenses”. The post has more than 1.7k likes and the comments saw some excited reactions from the fans and followers. Take a look at some of them here.

The actor was also spotted at the Versova Jetty, a day prior to this as well. Check out the earlier pictures here.

Saif Ali Khan on the work front

The actor was last seen playing a cameo role of musician Abhimanyu Veer, in the movie Dil Bechara. Besides this, he was also seen in his second web series Tandav, earlier this year.

He will next be seen in Bunty Aur Babli 2, playing the lead role of Bunty Sr. opposite Rani Mukerji who plays Babli Sr. Alongside, Siddhanth Chaturvedi and Sharvari Wagh will play Bunty Jr, and Babli Jr, respectively. The movie which was scheduled to arrive on June 26, 2020, was pushed ahead due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and is now slated to arrive in theatres on April 23, 2021, and the trailer will release on March 21, 2021, which is also the birthday of Rani Mukerji. The movie is directed by Varun Sharma.

Bunty Aur Babli 2 is a spiritual successor to the movie, Bunty Aur Babli of the year 2005 that also starred Rani Mukerji, along with Abhishek Bachchan.

