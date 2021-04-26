Saif Ali Khan Spotted In The City After Getting Second Dose Of COVID-19 Vaccine Reportedly

Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan was recently papped in the city as he stepped out while making it a point to follow the COVID-19 protocols. The actor reportedly stepped out to take the second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. Photographer Varinder Chawla shared a picture of the actor and revealed details about the same.

In the picture, Saif is seen walking on the street taking necessary precautions. He is seen sporting a greyish blue printed t-shirt, blue denim and white shoes. He completed his look with a mask. The caption of the post also read as 'Saif Ali Khan has taken the second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine". Take a look at the post below.

Kareena Kapoor Khan recently took to her Instagram to share adorable pictures on the occasion of World Earth Day. She shared a photo of her husband, Saif Ali Khan, and their elder son, Taimur Ali Khan, tilling the ground. Saif was dressed in a black t-shirt, white trousers, and sunglasses, while Taimur was dressed in a white t-shirt and black shorts. Taimur Ali Khan can be seen in the second photo adorably sitting on a tree and striking a cute pose. The actor wrote in the caption, “Plant more trees This world earth day... preserve plant Grow #WorldEarthDay #FavouriteBoys”. Take a look at the post below.

Saif Ali Khan on the work front

Saif Ali Khan was last seen playing a cameo role of musician Abhimanyu Veer, in the much-acclaimed film Dil Bechara. Apart from that, he was also seen in his second web series Tandav, earlier this year. The actor will next be seen in the much-awaited Bunty Aur Babli 2, playing the lead role of Bunty Sr. alongside Rani Mukerji who plays Babli Sr.

The film also stars Siddhanth Chaturvedi and Sharvari Wagh in lead roles. Bunty Aur Babli 2, which was scheduled to arrive on April 23, 2021, has been pushed ahead due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The film is being helmed by Varun Sharma. Bunty Aur Babli 2 is a spiritual sequel to the 2005 film Bunty Aur Babli, which also featured Rani Mukerji and Abhishek Bachchan.

