Saif Ali Khan & Taimur's Photos From Maldives Vacation Will Give You Father-son Goals

Saif Ali Khan and Taimur Ali Khan are seemingly enjoying their father-son bonding time as Kareena Kapoor is shooting in the UK while being accompanied by her younger son Jeh. Last month, the father-son duo jetted off for a beachy vacation in the Maldives and had a fun time.

Several pictures from Saif Ali Khan and Taimur's trip to the Maldives have surfaced on the internet. According to the pictures, the two did several activities together and cherished their bond. One of the photos saw Saif and Taimur enjoying themselves by the ocean as they sported some uber-cool outfits. Another photo saw Taimur trying his hands at making pizza while donning a cook's hat. The 5-year-old also played his ukelele during the vacation. Take a look at their pictures here.

Saif Ali Khan and son Taimur holiday in the Maldives pic.twitter.com/7RRcZp66KI — Ross (@Ross70281848) October 31, 2022

Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor's Diwali celebration

After attending several Diwali bashes and throwing one for their close family members, Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor celebrated Diwali with their two sons. Taking to her Instagram handle, the Heroine star shared a series of pictures from her Diwali celebration. On the occasion, the Vikram Vedha actor twinned in a black kurta with his two sons - Taimur and Jeh - while Kareena stunned in a red and golden salwar suit. Sharing the photos, Kareena wrote, "This is Us. From mine to yours… Happy Diwali friends. Stay Blessed."

Kareena Kapoor is currently filming one of her upcoming movies with Hansal Mehta and Ekta Kapoor. Soon after Diwali, the actor jetted off to the UK with her younger son while Taimur and Saif went for a vacation. Talking about how she and Saif Ali Khan manage their work and family, Kareena Kapoor revealed her family is always her priority. In a preview interview with Pinkvilla, Kareena Kapoor said, "My priority is definitely my family — my children, my husband, parents, sister. They are everything to me." She revealed that she and Saif ensure that one parent is always with their kids. She added, "We keep taking turns. But I know it’s still difficult. It’s the hardest thing to do."

Image: Twitter/@ANI