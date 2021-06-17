Saif Ali Khan Talks About His Favourite Poet In This Old Interview: Watch

One of Saif Ali Khan’s old interview has been making the rounds on the Internet recently and Twitterati seems to be loving it. It is an old interview where he is asked about his favourite poets among other questions and his answer seems to have amused quite a lot of Twitter users.

In the interview that has surfaced on the internet, Saif Ali Khan is asked if he likes poetry and was also asked to name his favourite poet. After thinking about it for a bit, Saif says his favourite poets are Faiz Ahmad Faiz and Ghalib. Then he smiles and says, “No, I am talking rubbish.” He says that his grandmother and his father used to read poems by these poets. He adds that he is quite young to read the poetries by Faiz Ahmad Faiz. He also says that Quran Sharif also has brilliant poetry. On a serious note, he says that he has read a lot of Western poetries as he studied abroad for most of his educational years.

Many Twitter users found the interview funny and commented on it. One of the users wrote, “I would very much like to have what Saif Ali Khan had before giving this interview. preferably every day.” Another user wrote, “this whole interview is so trippy”. He joked about his comment of Quran Sharif being beautiful poetry and wrote, “when you realise your mom will watch this interview.”

I would very much like to have what saif ali khan had before giving this interview. preferably every day. https://t.co/DU696SBe7z — nida (@merabichrayar) June 11, 2021

this whole interview is so trippy pic.twitter.com/TCbxBQ6SRR — apni isp dot com (@dieaspora) June 10, 2021

when you realise your mom will watch this interview pic.twitter.com/falNcLASHH — apni isp dot com (@dieaspora) June 10, 2021

During the interview, Saif was asked many other questions related to his favourites. When asked what is his favourite breakfast, Saif said that he preferred fried egg or sometimes a glass of lassi for his breakfast. When it came to his favourite actress, Saif had quite a few names. He said if considered just the face, his favourite actress is Madhubala. He also mentioned that he thinks Zeenat Aman looks nice and on the basis of acting abilities he chose Amrita Singh.

On the work front

Saif Ali Khan debuted in the Indian film industry with the movie Parampara in the year 1993. He has been praised time and again for trying experimental and different roles. Saif Ali Khan's movies like Dil Chahta Hai, Kal Ho Na Ho, Hum Tum, Love Aaj Kal, Cocktail, Laal Kaptan, Jawaani Jaaneman, and other movies. He will be seen next in movies like Bunty Aur Babli 2, Bhoot Police and Adipurush.

IMAGE: KAREENA KAPOOR KHAN/ INSTAGRAM

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.