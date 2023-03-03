Saif Ali Khan To Paps Following Kareena Kapoor, Him To Their Building: ‘Humare Bedroom…’

Saif Ali Khan and his wife Kareena Kapoor were recently spotted by the paparazzi near their home in Mumbai on Thursday (March 2). The couple was returning from Malaika Arora and Amrita Arora’s mother Joyce's birthday party, when they came across paps standing right outside their residence.

When Saif saw the paparazzi following them he responded by instructing the photographers to follow them to their room. Saif said, “Ek kaam kariye, humaare bedroom me aa jaiye (Do one thing, follow us to our bedroom).”However, the photographers still continued even when the couple entered the building.

Saif mockingly quipped at the photographers first and later flashed a peace sign at them to pose. In the video, the Vikram Vedha actor can be seen dressed in a black kurta and white pyjamas, which he paired with brown leather shoes. While Kareena was donning a black cutout dress, which she teamed up with a black purse and a pair of pointed-toe shoes.

Check out the video here:

Bollywood actors on 'Invasion of privacy'

Saif’s this incident came days after Alia Bhatt called out a media portal for invading her privacy and 'crossing all lines.' The actress was papped when she was spending time in her living room on Tuesday. That was when she spotted someone with a camera in front of her building.

Expressing her disapproval, Alia called out a media portal and asked, "In what world is this okay and allowed?"

Meanwhile, Neetu Kapoor, Soni Razdan, and Shaheen Bhatt, as well as other members of Alia's family, had strong reactions to the photos that were circulated online.

On the other hand, Mumbai Police asked Alia Bhatt to file an official complaint with them about her 'invasion of privacy'. Alia told the officials that her team is in touch with them.

Many celebrities, including Arjun Kapoor, Anushka Sharma, and Janhvi Kapoor, recounted similar incidents where their photos were taken without their permission.