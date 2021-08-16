Saif Ali Khan Turns 51: 5 Lesser-known 90s Movies Of The Actor To Watch On His Birthday

Saif Ali Khan is one of the phenoemnal actors in the entertainment industry who has garnered immense love from his fans for his spectacular performances. He made his debut from the 1993 release Parampara and went on to showcase his talent in several other movies. As Saif Ali Khan turns 51, let’s have a look at some of his 90s movies that his fans could watch it on his birthday.

Saif Ali Khan’s 90s movies:

Parampara

Directed by Yash Chopra, the movie included an ensemble cast of some of the popular Bollywood actors namely Sunil Dutt, Vinod Khanna, Aamir Khan, Saif Ali Khan, Ashwini Bhave, Neelam Kothari, Ramya Krishna, Raveena Tandon and Anupam Kher. The movie could not do well among the audience but it did pave the way for Saif Ali Khan’s success as he went on to appear in many other popular films.

Tu Chor Main Sipahi

Released in 1996, the movie was directed by Guddu Dhanoa and backed by Namrata Dehal. Apart from Saif Ali Khan, the other cast members of the movie included actors namely Akshay Kumar, Tabu, Pratibha Sinha, Amrish Puri, Deven Verma, Anupam Kher and others. Saif Ali Khan essayed the role of a criminal who robbed rich people but somehow ends up as a fake inspector alongside a real one and fights against the common enemy. The movie received average reviews from the fans as well as the audience.

Udaan

The movie was directed by Asrani and bankrolled by Lalit Kapoor and Raju Narula. It consisted of a popular cast of actors namely Rekha as Varsha Sahay, Saif as Raja, Prem Chopra as Mr Sood, Mohan Joshi as Dr Bhatia, Madhoo as Madhu, Dalip Tahil as Mr Sethi, Asrani as baba Shree Shree 108 and many more. The plot of the film follows the life of a girl who goes on to uncover the truth behind her father’s death with the help of a man.

Keemat- They Are Back

Released in 1998, the movie depicted Saif Ali Khan and Akshay Kumar in the lead essaying the role of con men. The movie also included female lead actors namely Raveena Tandon as Sharmili, Sonali Bendre as Mansi with other supporting cast such as Anupam Kher as Dinanath Tripathi, Dalip Tahi as Bhanu Pratap Singh, Ravi Kishan as Mohan and many more. The movie did not do well among the fans nor the critics.

Surakshaa

It is a popular action-comedy movie released in 1995 directed and bankrolled by Raju Mavani. The movie involved an ensemble cast of prolific actors namely Sunil Shetty as Raja, Saif Ali Khan as Amar / Prince Vijay, Aditya Pancholi as Suraj, Sheeba Akashdeep as Diana, Divya Dutta as Bindiya, Mukesh Rishi as Jagtap, Kader Khan as Manager, Tinnu Anand as Dhanraj and more.

