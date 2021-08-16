Saif Ali Khan Turns 51, David Dhawan Celebrates 70th Birthday | Bollywood Recap For Aug 16

Karisma Kapoor Wishes Saif Ali Khan On His Birthday, Recalls 'Hum Saath Saath Hain' Days

Saif Ali Khan turned 51 on August 16 receiving love and adoring wishes from family and fans on social media. One doting birthday wish is sending the fans into a frenzy as they witnessed a brief reunion of one of the most beloved pairings in Bollywood from the 90s. Here is how Karisma Kapoor wished her brother-in-law and Hum Saath - Saath Hain co-star on Instagram.

David Dhawan is hailed as the king of the 90s Bollywood comedy genre, who sent audiences in a laughing riot with his movie that mainly included the comedy King, Govinda. The Indian film director and Varun Dhawan's father has showered the film industry with his hysterical 'No 1' movies, that went on to become major box office hits. It started off with the 1995 blockbuster Coolie No 1, starring Govinda, with whom the director has collaborated 17 times during his career. On the occasion of his 70th birthday today, let's look at his No1 movies that still send the fans in a sprawling fit of laughter.

Veteran actor and superstar Anil Kapoor's daughter Rhea Kapoor got hitched to her longtime beau Karan Boolani on Saturday, August 14, in a low key affair at the actors lavish residence. Now, Anil Kapoor has posted heartwarming pictures from her daughter's wedding, calling it 'the biggest blockbuster ever'. Sharing their family photo, which features his wife Sunita Kapoor, daughters Sonam and Rhea, son-in-laws Anand Ahuja and Karan Boolani, and son Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor, he added that he felt like his magnum opus is now complete. Rhea and Karan made their intimate ceremony official by sharing adorable pictures on Monday, August 16.

Makers of the upcoming horror comedy film Bhoot Police have released the motion poster and also announced the trailer date. The motion poster was released on the occasion of Saif Ali Khan’s 51st birthday. The film has an ensemble star cast including Yami Gautam, Jacqueline Fernandez, Arjun Kapoor, and Saif.

Over the past year, many big Bollywood movies opted for a digital route and released them on OTT platforms. Actor Yami Gautam recently spoke about movies being released on OTT. Yami said that OTT platforms came as a huge saviour for the industry during the pandemic and added that she was fine with her movies getting either a theatrical or digital release.

