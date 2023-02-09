Saif Ali Khan, Vrajesh Hirjee To Give Voice To 'Marvel's Wastelanders: Star-Lord' In Hindi Podcast Series

Actors Saif Ali Khan and Vrajesh Hirjee are set to voice star in "Marvel's Wastelanders: Star-Lord", the first installment in the upcoming Hindi Audible Original podcast series.

Audible, a leading company that produces audio entertainment content, on Thursday announced that the new Hindi series will premiere exclusively on the platform throughout 2023 and 2024.

"Marvel's Wastelanders: Star-Lord" will see Khan voice the character of Marvel superhero Peter Quill along with Hirjee as Rocket, Sushant Divgikr as Cora, Anangsha Biswas as The Collector, Maninee De as Emma Frost and Harjeet Walia as Kraven the Hunter. This chapter will arrive on Audible on June 28.

Susan Jurevics, Audible's Chief Brand and International Officer, said the company believes that the power of imagination can turn a great story into an unforgettable experience.

"We're proud to be collaborating with Marvel and some of the world's most talented artists to reimagine these incredible tales from the Marvel Universe as entirely new, local-language audio entertainment events," Jurevics said in a statement.

"Marvel's Wastelanders: Star-Lord" is set in a shadowy alternate future of the Marvel Universe in which the Villains have finally won and Heroes are nothing but a bad memory. Peter Quill and Rocket are a little paunchier, a little slower, and a lot saltier than they were during the glory days of Guardians of the Galaxy.

According to the official synopsis: Peter Quill and Rocket "quickly discover the Earth isn't what it used to be either, when they crash land 30 years after Doctor Doom takes over a barren, desolate wasteland and all the world's super villains seized control, including outlaw Ghost Riders and the bloodthirsty Kraven the Hunter." "Marvel's Wastelanders: Star-Lord", a 10-episode scripted podcast, will be available at no additional cost to all Audible.in members with all episodes available on release day.

"For the past two years, the English-language version of the 'Marvel's Wastelanders' audio epic has brought action, humor, and beloved Marvel characters to fans in a truly immersive medium.

"The fan response to the series has been incredible so far, and as our first-ever audio crossover event, we’re very excited to work with Audible to bring Marvel's tradition of interconnected storytelling to even more listeners and fans worldwide," added Daniel Fink, SVP Business Development & New Initiatives at Marvel Entertainment.

Further details on casting and premiere dates for subsequent installments in the "Marvel's Wastelanders" series, which will include popular Marvel characters such as Hawkeye, Black Widow, Wolverine, and Doom will be released at a later date.

"Marvel's Wastelanders" is a six-season audio epic which was originally launched as an English-language series in June 2021. The English-language premiere edition of "Marvel's Wastelanders: Star-Lord" was written by Benjamin Percy, directed by Kimberly Senior, and sound designed with original scoring by Mark Henry Phillips.

The Hindi version marks the premiere of the exclusive edition of the story in the language. Audible will simultaneously release "Marvel's Wastelanders: Star-Lord", as well as the five additional seasons in the series, in French, German, Italian, and Japanese editions. Each will feature state-of-the-art sound design and a pre-eminent local-language cast in the starring roles, the release stated.

