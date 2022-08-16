Saif Ali Khan's Birthday: Sara Drops Adorable Pic; Prabhas' Wish Has 'Adipurush' Mention

Saif Ali Khan turned a year older on August 16. On his special day, the actor's fans have been showering him with love. While he is not on social media, many of his colleagues, including his Adipurush co-star Prabhas, and family members sent him their warm wishes.

Saif Ali Khan is all set to play the lead antagonist Raavan opposite Prabhas in the upcoming film Adipurush. As the Omkara star rang in his 52nd birthday, Prabhas sent him his warm wishes via Instagram. The actor shared Saif Ali Khan's photo and penned, "Happy Birthday Saif Ali Khan Sir! Have the best year ahead!!! Can't wait for the world to witness your breathtaking performance in Adipurush."

Sara Ali Khan drop cute pictures with Saif Ali Khan

Sara Ali Khan also shared adorable pictures with her father Saif Ali Khan on the latter's birthday. The photos depicted their special bond. Sharing the cute photos, the actor wrote, "Happiest Birthday Abba Jaan. I’ll always be your first chape."

Saif Ali Khan's sister Saba Pataudi also took to her Instagram handle to share some beautiful pictures. In the photos, the brother-sister duo donned ethnic outfits as they shared smiles. In the caption, Saba Pataudi wrote, "To the Madness..and the moments,

May you have a wonderful day and fantastic year Happy Birthday Bhai. Lots of love. Today n Forever. (sic)"

Karisma Kapoor sent birthday wishes to her brother-in-law and co-star Saif Ali Khan via social media. The actor shared a years-old photo with the birthday boy from an event. She also wished him a happy birthday and added a red heart emoji.

Actor Vijay Varma dropped a royal as ever picture of Saif Ali Khan in which he could be seen reading a book and sitting on a chair. In the caption, he wrote, "Happy Birthday Nawab saab." "Since you're not on social media can I request your better half to show this picture to you? Hello @kareenakapoorkhan," he added. Reacting to the story, Kareena wrote, "Arrey Arrey Darrrlingss Thank you... (sic)" Kareena and Vijay are currently working on a film directed by Sujoy Ghosh.