Saif Ali Khan's First Look As Ghost Buster From 'Bhoot Police' Shared By Kareena Kapoor

Saif Ali Khan's first look from 'Bhoot Police' out now

Saif Ali Khan's first look as ghostbuster Vibhooti was released by by his wife Kareena Kapoor Khan. Kareena shared Saif's character's first look in which he was seen wearing a black shirt paired with a black leather jacket. The Sacred Games actor was also seen holding some kind of weapon in his hands. While sharing the picture Kareena captioned the photo and wrote "Don't fear the paranormal and feel 'Saif' with VIBHOOTI. #BhootPolice."

The other star cast of the movie Arjun Kapoor, Jacqueline Fernandez and Yami Gautam also shared the same poster on their respective social media handles. The movie is scheduled to release on 10 September 2021 on the OTT platform Disney+Hotstar. According to a report by IANS, the shoot for the film had begun last November and ended by February 5. The film has been shot across several locations in India like Himachal Pradesh, Mumbai and Rajasthan's Jaisalmer.

Saif Ali Khan's upcoming movie

Saif Ali Khan will next be seen in the mythological film based on the Hindu epic Ramayana. Saif will be playing the role of the main antagonist Lankesh (Ravana) in the movie, While Prabhas and Kriti Sanon will play the role of Lord Ram and Goddess Sita. The movies scheduled to release on 11 August 2021. The actor will also be seen in the crime comedy film Bunty Aur Babli 2. The movie is a sequel to the 2005 film Bunty Aur Babli. The movie will also feature Rani Mukerji, Siddhant Chaturvedi and debutante Sharvari Wagh in the lead roles. As per Bollywood Hungama the movie wrapped up its shoot in 2020 but the release was delayed due to the rising cases of Covid-19.

IMAGE: SAIF ALI KHAN/KAREENA KAPOOR INSTAGRAM

