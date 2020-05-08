Saif Ali Khan's Five Movie Songs To Dedicate To Your Best Friend; See Full List

Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan has been a part of various films that redefine friendship and brotherhood. From Dil Chahta Hai to Cocktail, the actor’s movies have often had numerous melodious songs. We have compiled some of the best songs based on true friendship.

1. Tumhi Ho Bandhu

Diana Penty, Saif Ali Khan, and Deepika Padukone gave major friendship goals in romantic-comedy Cocktail. Tumhi Ho Bandhu expresses one’s feelings for their best friends. This feet tapping song grew to popularity right after its release and people dedicated it to their close ones. Beeraj Shridhar and Kavita Seth sang this peppy song.

2. Yaariyaan

Two popular and loved singers of the era joined to sway people with their music. Arijit Singh and Sunidhi Chauhan’s Yaariyaan will make you go weak on your knees. Featuring Saif Ali Khan, Diana Penty and Deepika Padukone, this soulful song takes one on a journey filled with pain and love one experiences in deep friendship.

3. Daaru Desi

Daaru Desi is also a part of Homi Adajania’s Cocktail. It features Diana Penty, Saif Ali Khan, and Deepika Padukone as best friends, who are having the best time of their lives while hanging out together. It showcases how the lead characters are addicted to each other. Benny Dayal and Shalmali Kholgade sang the song Daaru Desi.

4. Dil Chahta Hai

Dil Chahta Hai redefined brotherhood and friendship like no other film. Featuring Akshaye Khanna, Aamir Khan and Saif Ali Khan in pivotal roles, Dil Chahta Hai title song rightly explains the relationship that urban youth shares. For people in their 30s, this heart-winning song intends to take one’s heart to the youthful college and school days. Shankar Mahadevan lent his voice for the melodious song.

5. Koi Kahe Kehta Rahe

Koi Kahe Kehta Rahe did not take time in rocking the clubs, pubs, and wedding ceremonies. It recollects fresh memories of carefree college days. Besides living in the moment and stress-free life, it teaches one to love and rely on their best friends as they stay forever. Featuring Aamir Khan, Saif Ali Khan, and Akshay Khanna, singers including Shaan, Shankar Mahadevan, and KK sang this peppy song.

