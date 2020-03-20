Saif Ali Khan's Has Acted With Kajol In Over 5 Films | See List

Saif Ali Khan and Kajol shared a screen together after nine long years in the movie Tanhaji-The Unsung Warrior. The two had been a part of movies like Hameshaa and Yeh Dillagi in the 90s and it was a delight for their fans to watch them together on-screen after so long. Here is a list of the duo’s films together, you probably didn’t know about.

Saif Ali Khan's movies with actor Kajol

Kal Ho Naa Ho

Although Kajol did not play a lead role in the film, she made a special appearance as a dancer in the song Maahi Ve. Directed by Nikkhil Advani, Kal Ho Na Ho won two National Awards and was declared a commercially successful film. Saif Ali Khan played the role of Rohit Patel in the film.

Also Read: Vicky Kaushal's Character Profiles In Films Before Blockbuster 'Uri'; A List

Yeh Dillagi

This film Yeh Dillagi was the first film of Saif Ali Khan and Kajol together. Yeh Dillagi also starred Akshay Kumar along with Saif Ali Khan and Kajol. Directed by Naresh Malhotra, this film was a super hit blockbuster. Saif Ali Khan was seen as Vikram Saigal in the movie while Kajol was seen as Sapna Bannerjee, a model and his love interest.

Bambai ka Babu

Released in 1996, Bambai ka Babu was the second film of Saif Ali Khan and Kajol together. The duo played the lead roles in this film directed by Vikram Bhatt. Saif Ali Khan was seen as Vikram in the film whereas Kajol played the role of Neha. The songs in the film became famous than the movie itself.

Also Read: Vicky Kaushal On Commencing 'Takht' After Coronavirus Lockdown: 'Can't Wait To Start'

Hameshaa

Hameshaa starred Saif Ali Khan, Kajol and Aditya Pancholi in the lead roles. Directed by Sanjay Gupta, this film released in 1997. Hameshaa was declared as a blockbuster film and also marked the last film of producer G.P Sippy. Saif Ali Khan was seen as Raja while Kajol played the role of Rani. Hameshaa noted the third film of Saif Ali Khan and Kajol.

Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior

Produced under the banner of Ajay Devgn films, Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior was a recently released film of the duo. Directed by Om Raut, Saif Ali Khan was seen as an antagonist Udaybhan Singh Rathore in the film. Kajol, on the other hand, was seen as Savitribai Malusare, Tanhaji's wife.

Also Read: Neena Gupta Talks About Hair Colour Woes, Shares Indoor Beauty Routine; Watch

Also Read: WATCH: Kareena Kapoor Khan And Saif Ali Khan's First Ramp Walk Together In This Throwback

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.