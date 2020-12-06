Saif Ali Khan's Justification Of Raavan In 'Adipurush' Criticised; Ram Kadam Warns Om Raut

BJP MLA Ram Kadam on Sunday criticised actor Saif Ali Khan over his recent comment on his upcoming mythological epic 'Adipurush'. Directed by Om Raut, the film features Saif Ali Khan as demon king Raavan while Prabhas will play the character of Lord Ram.

While the movie has created a lot of buzz months before hitting the box office in August next year, actor Saif Ali Khan drew flak from the public over his controversial remarks regarding Raavan's portrayal in the film.

Speaking in an interview, the 50-year-old star said that his version of the demon king will be more ‘humane’ and Raavan's actions including the abduction of Sita and starting a war with Lord Ram as revenge for what was done to his sister Surpanakha will be justified in 'Adipurush'.

READ | Prabhas' 'Adipurush' To Feature Kriti Sanon As The Female Lead?

READ | 'Taimur Will Become An Actor For Sure', Says Saif Ali Khan; Reveals Reason

Ram Kadam issues warning to Om Raut

Saif Ali Khan's comments triggered a storm as many criticised the actor for hurting religious sentiments and demanded his replacement in the movie. Similar remarks also came from BJP leader Ram Kadam, who warned the filmmaker that any such portrayal of Raavan would not be tolerated by the people.

Taking to Twitter, Kadam said, "Actor Saif Ali Khan has made an extremely shocking statement regarding his forthcoming film Adipurush. Saif, who plays Ravan's character, says Ravan's abduction of Sita Maa and his war against Sri Ram will be justified." "If Adhipurush plans to show Ravan in a positive light and justify the inhuman act of abducting of Sita Maa, we will never allow that to happen. Hope better sense prevails."

Actor #SaifAliKhan makes an extremely shocking statement regarding his forthcoming film Adipurush. Saif who plays Ravan's character says Ravan's abduction of Sita Maa will be justified in the film. Ravan's humane side will be shown and his war against Sri Ram will be justified. — Ram Kadam - राम कदम (@ramkadam) December 6, 2020

Adipurush will reportedly be shot from January in a single long schedule and will be released on August 11, 2022. The epic action-drama film will reportedly be dubbed in Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada, and several foreign languages.

READ | Saif Ali Khan In Talks For Netflix Film, Says It's A 'wonderful Script'

READ | Angad Bedi To Star In Om Raut's 'Adipurush' As Saif Ali Khan's Son: Report

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.