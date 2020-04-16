Saif Ali Khan's 'Kya Kehna': Fascinating Trivia About The Film

Saif Ali Khan is widely known for portraying a variety of roles in Hindi films. From portraying Nick in Salaam Namaste and Udaybhan Singh Rathod in Tanhaji to portraying the role of 'Rahul Modi' in the film Kya Kehna, Saif has given his fans several memorable characters. Listed below are some of the fun facts from Saif Ali Khan's popular film, Kya Kehna:

Interesting trivia about Saif Ali Khan's film, Kya Kehna

This film was supposed to be actress Preity Zinta's first film but unfortunately, the film got delayed.

Kya Kehna was in the making for four long years before it was released in 2000.

The Stereo Nation's hit song Oh Carol was a sample for the popular song E Dil Laya Hain Bahaar in the film.

The international hit song Oh Carol written by Neil Sedaka in 1958 was also a huge inspiration for the film's title song, Kya Kehna

Actor Saif Ali Khan was majorly hit and received several stitches on his head while performing a stunt in the film.

At one point in the production, the film was known to be titled as, Kya Yehi Pyaar Hain.

This film had a special theatrical release in Canada and was a turning point for actress Preity Zinta who had just then made her mark in Bollywood.

After this film in the year 2002, actors Kundan Shah and Priety Zinta worked together on another film titled, Dil Hai Tumhaara.

Actors Preity Zinta and Saif Ali Khan later also acted in another film titled, Salaam Namaste in the year 2005, which has a similar plot where Preity's character gets pregnant with Saif's character's child while both being unmarried.

