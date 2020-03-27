Saif Ali Khan’s Live TV interview Hijacked By Taimur, Cute Clip Leaves Internet In Tizzy

Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan on Wednesday appeared Live from his home on a TV channel for an interview but it was his son Taimur who grabbed all the attention. Sitting in his living room, Saif was speaking to anchor Navika Kumar about the coronavirus lockdown in the country. In the middle of their conversation, Taimur decided to say hi to his dad. Saif tried to ward him off but the anchor insisted on meeting him. Watch the video here

Taimur interrupts Saif Ali Khan's live

Saif appeared to be asking someone if Taimur is allowed to be on television, most likely his wife and actor, Kareena Kapoor Khan. After approval, he picks Taimur in his arms and puts him on his lap. However, and this part will definitely crack you up, Taimur had a Hulk mask and gloves on. His dad quickly removed the mask and the anchor was left in a puddle of ‘aww’.Taimur, confused about where the anchor’s voice was coming from, repeatedly asked where she was. “Where is her? Where are you?,” he asked and the anchor told him to watch her on the television.

Saif apologised to the anchor for the chaos but she asked him if Taimur was missing the paparazzi. “I don’t think so, no,” he said. Saif, Kareena and Taimur have been practising social distancing like the rest of the country. Kareena often posts pictures from their daily lives on Instagram.

On Wednesday, she shared a photo of Saif and Taimur in a hallway, wishing her fans good health.

Furthermore, Kareena Kapoor Khan shared the candid picture of Saif Ali Khan and Taimur Ali Khan on her Instagram account of over two million and counting, followers. Kareena wrote, “Dear India, let's do this. Be responsible. Be home. Be safe. #21DayLockdown #InThisTogether.” She also tagged Narendra Modi and many dignitaries on her picture who have laid down the guidelines of #stayhome. Karisma Kapoor also agreed with Kareena Kapoor Khan in the comments section. Some fans wrote their comments filled with curiosity.

