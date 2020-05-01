Saif Ali Khan's Lowest-rated Movies On Rotten Tomatoes; From 'Humshakals' To 'Phantom'

One of the most prominent actors in Bollywood, Saif Ali Khan’s film Hum Saath Saath Hain gave him immense popularity. Apart from featuring in some hit films like Omkara, Salaam Namaste and Love Aaj Kal, Saif Ali Khan also starred in some flop films which are his lowest-rated films on Rotten Tomatoes. Here is a list of his lowest-rated movies.

Saif Ali Khan’s lowest-rated movies in Bollywood

Humshakals- 0%

One of Saif Ali Khan’s lowest-rated films is Humshakals which released in 2014. The film, also starred Tamannaah Bhatia, Bipasha Basu and Riteish Deshmukh in the lead roles. The film directed by Sajid Khan is about two lookalikes who end up in a mental hospital because of their uncle’s foul play. Humshakals is rated 0% on Rotten Tomatoes.

Phantom-27%

Starring Katrina Kaif and Sai Ali Khan in the lead roles, the film Phantom was directed by Kabir Khan. Phantom is rated as 27% on Rotten Tomatoes. The story follows the life of two Indian soldiers who go on a dangerous mission for the terrorists of 26/11.

Baazar- 33%

Directed by Gaurav Chawla, the film Baazar was based on a trader in a stock market who seems to be doing well in life till his life faces a rough patch. The film featured actors Saif Ali Khan, Chitrangada Sinha and Radhika Apte in the lead roles. Baazar is rated as 33% on Rotten Tomatoes.

KaalaKaandi- 39%

Saif Ali Khan played the character of Rileen in the film KalaaKaandi. The film also starred Akshay Oberoi and Sobhita Dhulipala. The film is rated as 39% on Rotten Tomatoes and follows the life of Saif Ali Khan who realises he has only a month to live and decides to live his life to the fullest.

Bullett Raja – 33%

Bullett Raja stars Sonakshi Sinha and Saif Ali Khan in the lead roles. The film Bullett Raja has been rated as 33% on Rotten Tomatoes. The film follows the life of a common man who turns into a gangster because of the corrupted system.

