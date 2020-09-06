Saif Ali Khan's 10 Memorable Dialogues From His Bollywood Films Over The Years

Popularly known as the 'Nawab of Bollywood', Saif Ali Khan marked his debut in the Hindi film industry with 1993's action romantic drama film Parampara. With an illustrious career spanning over two decades, Saif has been a part of several cult Bollywood films like Dil Chahta Hai, Hum Tum and Race to name a few. The 50-year-old enjoys a massive fanbase as he continues to entertain the masses till date with his knack for taking up unconventional roles.

Over the years, the Sacred Games actor has given several iconic dialogues that are remembered by cinephiles till date. Thus, here's taking a look book at some of the most iconic dialogues by Saif Ali Khan, which will surely take ardent fans to a trip down the memory lane.

Saif Ali's Khan's top 10 Bollywood film dialogues

1) Mard mein bahut dard paida kar deti hai tumhari smile - Love Aaj Kal (2009)

2) Kya aap believe karte hai love at first sight mein, ya main dobara ghoomke aaun? - Cocktail (2012)

3) Race hamesha meri thi, aur meri hi rahegi... Kyonki main iss Race ka sabse purana khiladi hoon - Race 2 (2013)

4) Badla jitna purana hota hai, utna hi khatarnak hota hai - Race 2 (2013)

5) Bachpan ki mohabbat ko dil se na juda karna ... jab yaad meri aaye milne ki dua karna" - Hum Sath Sath Hain (1999)

6) Race ki starting line ek honi chahiye sabke liye- Aarakshan (2011)

7) Keeday Jesi Life Hai. Hai Kya Iss Sheher Main Pyar Karne Laayak? - Sacred Games (2018)

8) Brahman bhuka toh Sudama, samjha toh Chanakya aur rootha toh Raavan - Bullet Raja (2013)

9) Har kahaani ka happy ending ho sakta hai ... Agar sahi waqt par end kardo toh - Happy Ending (2014)

10) Pyar ka pehla kadam dosti hai, aur aakhri bhi...bas beech ke kadam reh gaye hain - Kal Ho Na Ho (2003)

Meanwhile, on the work front, Saif Ali Khan was last seen alongside late Sushant Singh Rajput in the Hotstar+Disney film Dil Bechara. He will next be sharing the screen space with his Hum Tum co-star Rani Mukerji in the sequel of Bunty Aur Babli, titled Bunty Aur Babli 2. He will also be seen playing the protagonist in the upcoming film Adipurush.

