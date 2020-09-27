Saif Ali Khan's Most Iconic Negative Characters; See Full List

Saif Ali Khan has established his own niche in Bollywood. Over the years, the actor has been featured in many movies and is known for playing a wide variety of roles. From essaying a supportive friend in the Aamir Khan starrer Dil Chahta Hai to a family man in Hum Saath Saath Hain. He has also essayed a few negative roles. With all that said now, check out Saif Ali Khan’s best negative roles.

Top five memorable roles of Saif Ali Khan as an antagonist

Omkara

Released in 2005, the film Omkara had a big ensemble star cast of actors like Ajay Devgn, Saif Ali Khan, Vivek Oberoi, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Konkona Sen Sharma, and Bipasha Basu. The film was an adaptation of William Shakespeare’s novel Othello. In the movie, Saif Ali Khan portrayed the role of a deadly villain Langda Tyagi. This is considered to be his career-best performance. His portrayal of the negative character also won him Filmfare Award for Best Actor in a negative role.

Tanhaji: The Unsung Hero

Tanhaji: The Unsung Hero is a biographical period action movie featuring Ajay Devgn, Saif Ali Khan, and Kajol in the lead roles. Saif Ali Khan essayed the role of Uday Bhan Singh, who was a fort keeper fighting against the Maratha legacy. TSaif Ali Khan's performance in a negative role in the film won him critical acclaim. The movie turned out to be one of the highest-grossing films of 2020.

Kya Kehna

This movie featured Preity Zinta, Saif Ali Khan, and Chandrachur Singh in pivotal roles. It is a family drama film that revolved around teenage pregnancy. In the movie, Saif Ali Khan portrayed the role of a womaniser who jilts Preity Zinta’s character and leaves her when she announces she is pregnant. Like other films, Saif Ali Khan’s portrayal of his character in this film was appreciated by fans and critics.

Laal Kaptaan

Saif Ali Khan left his fans amazed when he revealed that he is going to play the character of a Naga sadhu in Laal Kaptaan. The film, which released in 2019, might have failed at the box-office, but it indeed gave a glimpse of Saif Ali Khan’s never-seen-before avatar. The actor portrayed the role of a bounty hunter called Gossain in this period-action drama movie which was set in the late 18th century.

