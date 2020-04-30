Saif Ali Khan's Movies That Are Perfect To Watch On A Night Out With Friends

Saif Ali Khan came into this industry with Yash Chopra’s Parampara (1993) and since then there was no turning back for him. Having spent almost three decades in the industry, Saif Ali Khan has been a part of some extremely interesting films that can be really fun to watch with friends during a night out. Here are the best movies of Saif Ali Khan that are perfect to watch on a night out with friends or even while camping in woods with friends.

Go Goa Gone (2013)

Go Goa Gone, released in the year 2013, is an action-adventure comedy that is directed by filmmaker Krishna D.K., Raj Nidimoru. The movie stars Saif Ali Khan, Kunal Khemu, Vir Das in lead roles. The movie tells the story about a group of friends, who are just looking to have a good time in a rave party on a remote island in Goa but find out that the island is full of zombies. Go Goa Gone was Bollywood's first official movie on zombies.

Love Aaj Kal (2009)

Saif Ali Khan played the lead character in Imtiaz Ali’s Love Aaj Kal, alongside Deepika Padukone. Rishi Kapoor also played a pivotal role in the movie. The plot of the film revolves around an old-fashioned romantic boy, who tells his personal love story to a modern man who has just broken up with his girlfriend. The sequel of the movie released in 2020, with the same name, casting Saif Ali Khan’s daughter, Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan in lead roles.

Dil Chahta Hai (2001)

Saif Ali Khan played one of the lead characters in Farhan Akhtar’s Dil Chahta Hai, alongside Aamir Khan, Akshaye Khanna. The plot of the film revolves around three inseparable childhood friends who are just out of college. Their friendship is unbreakable until they fall in love. AS per reports, Dimple Kapadia had convinced Saif Ali Khan to sign the film, he had earlier refused to do the film. Dil Chahta Hai won him much acclaim and revived Saif’s then sinking career.

