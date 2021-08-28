Saif Ali Khan’s Sister Saba Shares Elegant Throwback Picture Of Mother Sharmila Tagore

Saif Ali Khan’s sister Saba Ali Khan took to her Instagram account on Saturday to share a major throwback picture. The picture featured her mother, Sharmila Tagore, best known for her roles in films including Eklavya: The Royal Guard, Viruddh... Family Comes First, Mann and many others. Her daughter uploaded a picture of her and called her an ‘icon’.

Saba Ali Khan’s throwback picture of Sharmila Tagore

Saba Ali Khan is well known for posting special pictures of her family members on her Instagram account. Her most recent picture is of her mother, Sharmila Tagore. In the caption of the picture, she called her mother an icon and also made a funny comment about her hairdo. She wrote that she did not know anyone but her mother who could step out with rollers in their hair and still manage to pull off a stylish look.

She captioned the image, ‘STYYYYYLLLLEEEEE...!!! ICON. Wow! Unseen. Yet seen. And can't be missed! Would you leave the house in rollers..hair half done. I know ONLY..one person. And she makes it look ...SO stylish too! Know?’ Fans got to see an old picture of Sharmila Tagore in a scarf around her head in the post. She can be seen with rollers still in her hair and a pair of sunglasses on. It is evident that she hasn’t completed her hairdo yet.

Sharmila Tagore’s fans headed to the comment section as soon as Saba Ali Khan posted the picture. They praised the actor and one fan mentioned that Tagore is still a style icon. An Instagram user also mentioned they couldn’t stop loving the actor. An individual also called Tagore elegant. Other fans left heart and fire emoticons in the comment section of the post.

Saba's Instagram account is filled with pictures of her family members. Right from Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor to Taimur, Jeh, Ibrahim and Kunal Kemmu, Saba has pictures of them all. She has also posted pictures of Sara Ali Khan from her childhood. On the occasion of Raksha Bandhan, she shared an adorable reel of herself with Saif Ali Khan, the reel also included some childhood pictures of the two.

Picture Credits: PTI