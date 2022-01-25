Actor Saif Ali Khan’s sister has a treasure of old priceless pictures that she keeps sharing with fans on social media. Apart from giving a glimpse of the early childhood days of her siblings, Saif, Soha, she is also seen sharing pictures of her parents Sharmila Tagore and late Mansur Ali Khan Pataudi. Saba recently shared a rare gem where she posted a picture of her brother Saif having a great time with their late father Mansur.

The picture shows Saif as a school-going boy with a wide smile on his face. Mansur Ali Khan was a cricketer and had played for India for quite some time. Sharing the picture which she found on a fan account, Saba wrote on Instagram Stories, “This is an online pic…but we have the original in an old album. Full version too. It's my favourite. Abba with bhai on his shoulders!” While Saif Ali Khan continues to entertain, his children, Sara and Ibrahim are also learning the tricks of the trade.

Saba Ali Khan Pataudi shares a blast from past

Earlier, Saba had shared a picture of brother Saif with his son Ibrahim. In the old picture, Ibrahim is seen sitting comfortably on his father's lap. Saif, on the other hand, is seen holding a young Ibrahim in his arms. The father-son duo looked very adorable in the picture. She had then captioned it as ‘Father-Son...Some bonds last forever. Masha'Allah.”Saba further confirmed that she captured the lovely moment, confirming that she clicked the image herself, Saba Pataudi wrote, “Copyright (camera emoji): Me (sic).” For the unversed, Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan are Saif Ali Khan's children from his first marriage to actress Amrita Singh. Saif is currently, married to Kareena Kapoor and the couple is blessed with two children namely Jeh and Taimur.

For the unversed, Nawab Mohammad Mansur Ali Khan Pataudi also known as Tiger Pataudi was an Indian cricketer and a former captain of the Indian cricket team. Pataudi was appointed India's cricket captain at the age of 21 and described as "one of its greatest.

Saif Ali Khan's upcoming projects

On the work front, Saif was last seen in the film, Bhoot Police starring Arjun Kapoor, Yami Gautam, and Jacqueline Fernandez in the lead roles. Apart from this he also appeared on the web series Tandav. He will next be seen playing the role of an antagonist 'Lankesh' in the film Adipurush, which stars Prabhas and Kriti Sanon in lead roles. He is also working on the sequel of Go Goa Gone. Apart from this, he also has Hrithik Roshan starer-Vikram Vedha in his kitty.

IMAGE: Instagram/SabaPataudi