Saif Ali Khan's Son Ibrahim Ali Khan Bags Second Film Before Debut?

News of Ibrahim Ali Khan making his acting debut was candidly shared by his sister Sara Ali Khan earlier this year, during a sit-down interview at the Cannes Film Festival. Now, if buzz is to be believed, the yet-to-debut actor has bagged his second project. This comes even before his first film has hit theatres.

The Newsmaker

Saif Ali Khan's son Ibrahim Ali Khan is currently shooting for his debut film. Sarzameen, Ibrahim's debut film, is a thriller directed by Boman Irani's son Kayoze Irani. It will also star Kajol and Prithviraj Sukumaran and is slated for a theatrical release next year. Not just acting, but the debutant has also gathered experience on the direction end of the filmmaking process. Before shooting for his debut film, Ibrahim worked as an assistant director on the sets of the Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt starrer Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani.

Who's saying what?

As per an exclusive Pinkvilla report, Ibrahim Ali Khan has already bagged his second film. The project will be backed by Dinesh Vijan. The film, titled Diler, will be a love story marking for a genre-jump from Ibrahim's debut venture. Diler will reportedly be directed by Kunal Deshmukh, best known for helming films Jannat and Shiddat.

(Ibrahim Ali Khan is all set to make his acting debut with Sarzameen | Image: X)

The report further states that the film will go on floors in December this year. A leading lady however, is yet to be finalised. The report cited an industry source who said, "Ibrahim Ali Khan loved the script and immediately gave his nod. It’s a very balanced, well-written love story that promises to take audiences on a ride filled with love and music. The conversation with Ibrahim has reached a final stage, and he will soon be signing on the dotted line. Ibrahim’s jump from thriller to romance also showcases his versatility as an upcoming performer."

Meanwhile...

On the professional front, Ibrahim Ali Khan reportedly bagging his second project even before his debut film has released, has made headlines. On the personal front, the actor is reportedly dating Shweta Tiwari's daughter, Palak Tiwari. The two have been spotted together on several occasions, the most recent being a movie date. Neither however, have addressed the speculations directly.