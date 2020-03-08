Saif Ali Khan's Underated Roles In Movies Like 'Darna Mana Hai' And 'Ek Hasina Thi'

Saif Ali Khan is a versatile actor who has played many interesting roles throughout his career. In the 90s, Saif made his Bollywood debut with a Yash Chopra film and was an instant fan favourite. However, Saif has also essayed a few characters that failed to bag popular votes. Here are some underrated roles of Saif Ali Khan, take a look.

Saif Ali Kha underrated roles

Being Cyrus

Directed by Homi Adajania, Being Cyrus was an unusual mix of psychological underpinnings and humour. Saif Ali Khan played an introvert stranger who stays with a dysfunctional Parsi family and gets involved in their web of deceit and murder. Although the film wasn’t quite popular Saif Ali Khan’s performance was remarkable.

Chef

A remake of the Hollywood film with the same name, Chef was a film that was beautifully made. The film, however, sank miserably but Saif Ali Khan’s role as a chef looked quite professional. And the fact that the actor actually learned cooking for the role makes his performance even special.

Love ke liye kuch bhi karega

Before Saif Ali Khan featured in Dil Chahta Hai, this film by Ram Gopal Varma marked his debut with grey characters. This film is about a man married to a rich woman who, in order to start his own venture, gets his wife kidnapped. Saif Ali Khan's role in the movie proved his versatility but the film was a box office flop.

Darna Mana Hai

The supernatural film featured a lot of popular names like Saif Ali Khan and Boman Irani. This experimental movie saw Saif in one of his best forms. The film did not do that well at the box office but opened doors for professional doors Saif in terms of grey characters.

Ek Hasina Thi

Talking about negative characters Saif Ali Khan has played, Omkara is the first name that comes to one's mind. But Saif Ali Khan’s sinister role in this movie Ek Hasina Thi was quite underrated. He played a negative role in the movie and was praised for his role.

