Saif Ali Khan's Best Traditional Wedding Looks That You Can Take Inspiration From

Saif Ali Khan belongs to the esteemed family of Pataudi and is the son of Bollywood actress Sharmila Tagore, and Indian cricketer, Mansoor Ali Khan. He is one of the most renowned faces of the Hindi film industry and is well known for his roles in Scared Games, Go Goa Gone, Dil Chahta Hai, Kal Ho Naa Ho, and Hum Tum. He has been in the industry for quite a long time now and also won many awards. Here are a few of the best wedding outfits that Saif Ali Khan has worn.

Saif Ali Khan's photos in a wedding outfit

In this picture, we can Saif Ali Khan in a green kurta and white pajamas. This dress is from his own collection called the House of Pataudi. This is one example of good Saif Ali Khan looks in ethnic wear which you can take inspiration from for your wedding outfit.

Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan, Karishma Kapoor At Isha Ambani Wedding https://t.co/vl9L4G24ck pic.twitter.com/cILwNxcBAU — Kareena in News (@in_kareena) January 31, 2020

In this picture, we can see Saif Ali Khan alongside his wife Kareena Kapoor Khan and sister in law Karisma Kapoor. Saif is seen in a white Jodhpuri suit. This suit is simply elegant and is matching with Kareena’s outfit. This picture is from the Ambani wedding reception.

This picture if from Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan’s wedding. In this picture, we can see Saif sporting a peach sherwani with cream colour print. He is also seen in a ruby and feather-studded turban and holding a sword completing his look.

Greetings from House of Pataudi! Fill this season of celebration up with festive opulence.

Happy Diwali to everyone. pic.twitter.com/QJqbHNoO3E — HouseofPataudi (@HouseofPataudi) October 27, 2019

This dress also belongs to his own line of clothing House of Pataudi. We can see Saif in a pink kurta and a golden vest jacket with floral patterns on it. This one of the best wedding outfits that you can take inspiration from.

(Image courtesy: House of Pataudi Twitter)

