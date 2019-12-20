The Debate
Saif And Kareena Host Taimur Ali Khan’s Birthday Bash

There were many Bollywood actors who were the major star attraction including aunt Karisma Kapoor, Kunal Kemmu, best friend Amrita Arora and many more.

Actor Saif Ali Khan with wife Kareena Kapoor hosted a Christmas themed birthday bash for their son Taimur Ali Khan, who turned 3-years-old on December 20. There were many Bollywood actors who were the major star attraction including aunt Karisma Kapoor, Kunal Kemmu, best friend Amrita Arora and many more. Karan Johar was spotted with his kids attending Taimur's big party. 

 

 

