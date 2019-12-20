Saif And Kareena Host Taimur Ali Khan’s Birthday Bash

Actor Saif Ali Khan with wife Kareena Kapoor hosted a Christmas themed birthday bash for their son Taimur Ali Khan, who turned 3-years-old on December 20. There were many Bollywood actors who were the major star attraction including aunt Karisma Kapoor, Kunal Kemmu, best friend Amrita Arora and many more. Karan Johar was spotted with his kids attending Taimur's big party.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.