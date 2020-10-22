Last Updated:

Saif-Kareena, Malaika, Tamannah, Patralekhaa, Nora & Other Celebs Spotted In Mumbai

Kareena Kapoor Khan was clicked outside her home while Malaika Arora was seen walking on the streets of Bandra with her pet Casper. Here are the pictures-

Written By Urvashi Kandpal
Kareena Kapoor Khan
Kareena Kapoor Khan clicked outside her home in Mumbai's Bandra.

Saif Ali Khan
Saif Ali Khan outside his home in the evening.

Malaika Arora
Malaika Arora spotted walking with her furry playmate Casper on the streets of Bandra.

Alaya Furniturewalla
Alaya spotted outside her dance class in Versova.

Adah Sharma
Adah Sharma in the Halloween spirit. Don't miss the mask!

Patralekhaa
Patralekhaa makes a pretty picture outside a salon in Mumbai

Nora Fatehi
Nora Fatehi spotted at Mumbai's Versova to promote her new music video for Guru Randhawa's 'Naach Meri Rani'.

Huma Qureshi
Huma Qureshi makes a statement in a casual comfy outfit outside a clinic.

Tamannah Bhatia
Tamannah Bhatia looks radiant as ever after winning the COVID-19 battle.

Giorgia Andriani
Italian actor-model Giorgia Andriani poses for the shutterbugs.

 

 

