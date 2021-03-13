Saina: Shreya Ghoshal Thanks Amaal Mallik As He 'surprises' Her On Her Birthday

Indian music director Amaal Mallik took to Twitter on Friday, March 12, 2021, to share a lovely wish for his fellow singer Shreya Ghoshal as she turned a year older. Amaal Mallik also penned a sweet note as he went on to wish the birthday girl. On seeing this tweet, fans couldn't stop gushing as the post was a treat to them as well.

Taking to his Twitter handle, Amaal Mallik shared a glimpse of his and Shreya’s upcoming music titled Chal Wahin Chalein from Saina movie, starring Parineeti Chopra. In the video, Shreya can be seen signing the chorus of the song in the studio. One can also notice the orchestra playing in the background. The tune of the song is sure to leave fans tapping their feet. Along with his video, the singer wrote, “A glimpse of #ChalWahinChalein for all the #SGians & #Amaalians ViolinHappy Birthday @shreyaghoshal”.

Shreya Ghoshal's tweet

On receiving this birthday wish, Shreya was stunned as she did not expect this wish from Amaal. She wrote, “Omg! You unveiled a sneak peek of our song #ChalWahinChalein Thank you @AmaalMallik for the surprise #Saina”. Take a look at the tweet below.

As soon as the video was shared online, fans could not stop themselves from flooding the comment section with all things happy and nice. Some of the users were elated on watching the video, while some could not stop going gaga over it. One of the users wrote, “Omggggg... It's making our excitement even more doubled. #ChalWahinChalein can't wait♥♥♥♥♥♥”. Another one wrote, “Too much excited for this”. Check out a few tweets below.

Omggggg... Its making our excitement even more doubled. #ChalWahinChalein can't wait♥♥♥♥♥♥ — Sonali Projapoti #TeamShreya (@SonaSsg) March 13, 2021

Shreya Ghoshal has recently treated fans with an amazing piece of news. The singer and her husband Shiladitya Mukhopadhyaya are expecting their first child. Shreya was beaming as she shared the good news, along with a photo of herself showing off her baby bump. Along with the photo, she also wrote, “Baby #Shreyaditya is on its way! @shiladitya and me are thrilled to share this news with you all. Need all your love and blessings as we prepare ourselves for this new chapter in our lives”. The comments under the post were filled with love and best wishes for the couple and baby #Shreyaditya, including wishes from Shakti Mohan, Sophie Choudry and many more. Take a look at the post below.