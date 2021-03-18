Saina Song 'Main Hoon Na Tere Saath' Makes Netizens Emotional, Crosses 200k Views

Sports drama Saina's romantic track, Main Hoon Na Tere Saath was released today on March 18, Thursday. Sung by Armaan Malik, the song shows glimpses of the film's love angle. The three-minute-long song is written by Kunaal Vermaa and follows Saina's romantic encounter with her fellow badminton player in the film. Within hours of Saina song's release, the passionate track received more than 200k views on YouTube.

Netizens call it 'soothing'

Netizens and viewers were quick to share their response to Saina song, Main Hoon Na Tere Saath. One of the YouTube users wrote, "What a song....Amaal is the only one who is bringing original songs today hats off to him...he is just not bring original but blockbuster original songs...love u love this song". Another user commented, "I think Armaan singing "Main hoon na tere sath,tere sath " solved all of my problems". The audience also praised the popular music duo, Amaal Mallik and Armaan Malik.

A fan commented, "Just Reading Armaan Malik and Amaal Malik was enough to listen this song", while another added, "Armaan Malik + Amaal Mallik + kunaal Verma = Heart-touching melody". One of the comments read as "Armaan Malik + amaal mallik + Kunaal verma = bliss". Talking about the romantic track, a netizen wrote, "There's something about his songs that makes me forget everything and just feel happy and connected ! â¤ï¸â¤ï¸ How do you do this Armaan ??". Check more fans' reactions below.

Image credit - T-Series' official YouTube Channel's comment section

Twitteratti too praised Saina's romantic track, Main Hoon Na Tere Saath. One of the users wrote, "There is a different kind of magic in your voice in this song. This is so pure and so beautiful", while another added, "You made me cry once again! #MainHoonNaTereSaath". Fans were seen praising Amaal and Armaan's collaboration. A user commented, "@ParineetiChopra you are the luckiest girl to have @AmaalMallik compose a song and @ArmaanMalik22 sings it! Wow! #MainHoonNaTereSaath is a masterpiece! Please tell these boys". Check out Twitter reactions below.

Then you add @ArmaanMalik22 ki emotional voice .... uffffffffff I don’t even know what to say .... I an@just surprised at this beauty #MainHoonNaTereSaath ðŸ’™ðŸ’™ — â¤ï¸ðŸ•ŠSATTI CHEEMAðŸ•ŠArmaalianðŸ•ŠðŸ‡ºðŸ‡¸ (@Satvind30487005) March 18, 2021

@ArmaanMalik22 and @AmaalMallik #MainHoonNaTereSaath



Is it okay for us to get so much overwhelmed? ðŸ¥ºâ¤ï¸ — Nikita Saini ðŸ’™ AM â¤ï¸4ever (@NikkiSaini74) March 18, 2021

