'Saina' Song 'Parinda': Amaal Malik's Track From Parineeti Chopra's Film Wins Hearts

The film Saina's anthem Parinda released on March 13, 2021. The song shows glimpses from the movie based on professional Badminton player Saina Nehwal's life. The video starts off with Saina's (Parineeti Chopra) first day at her academy. Saina's coach Pullela Gopichand, played by Manav Kaul giving a speech on creating champions at his academy. He discovers Saina's talent and grooms her to play at the national level. In the video, Saina is seen practising hard in the badminton court with sheer determination. At one point Pullela Gopichand explains the importance of sacrifices to Saina for winning the game.

The power-packed anthem talks about the character's wish to not soar like a bird in the sky but become the sky, whose limits are impossible to attain. Like many anthems sung in several biopics in the past, Parinda too speaks about a person's will to earn opportunities and keep pushing forward with a winner's attitude.

Parineeti Chopra depicted the emotions that Saina Nehwal felt while pursuing her career in the sport. Her expressions show focus and sheer determination to succeed. The glimpses in the song show moments of Saina Nehwal's life from receiving her first uniform representing India to her receiving fame. The actor can also be seen recreating Saina Nehwal's victory lap in the video.

Saina Anthem 'Parinda' Out Now: Fans share reactions

The energetic song has been sung by Amaal Malik who also composed the music. The lyrics were provided by Manoj Muntashir who also wrote Teri Mitti for Kesari and Kaise Hua for Kabir Singh in 2019. The song's video has already been watched more than 192k times and garnered over 22k likes. Fans have shared their thoughts on the new Saina song. People praised Amaal Malik for his vocals saying he "Nailed it". Many even said that Amaal's voice was bold. Others praised Parineeti Chopra for her talent and even praised the video. Take a look at the comments left by netizens under the YouTube video.

Twitteratti too praised the Saina song's energy. They shared fire emojis and hearts and said that Amaal Malik's voice resembled a lion's roar. Many fans said that the singer's energetic voice gave them goosebumps.

Ahhhhh

Ur voice

Goosebumps ðŸ”¥ — Jas_taniðŸ¤ (@jas_tani) March 13, 2021

He killed it man , roared like a lion ðŸ¦ðŸ¦ king is here — PARINDA NIDHI ðŸ¦… (@agarwalnidhu12) March 13, 2021

THIS SONG IS SO DAMN ðŸ”¥ðŸ”¥ðŸ”¥ðŸ”¥ #Parinda — PARINDA || Srishti (@srishti_nagraj) March 13, 2021

Superbb power packed song ðŸ’¥ — Mrs.Pal â¤â¤â¤ (@satabdi3) March 12, 2021

